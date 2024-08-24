Maharashtra Pollution Control Board Alleges Mercedes-Benz India of Environmental Violations at Pune Plant |

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) on Saturday alleged non-compliance with environmental standards by the luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz India at its Pune manufacturing facility and sought a comprehensive review of the plant's operations.

Mercedes-Benz India, in a statement, said it has not received any "written notice" or formal request from MPCB describing the claimed violations and was ready to take any "corrective action" if required.

MPCB, in a release, said it came across the alleged violations of the guidelines during an inspection of the facility on Friday.

"During a routine inspection conducted on August 23, 2024, it was discovered that the Mercedes Benz assembly plant in Chakan, Pune, is not adhering to the pollution control guidelines set by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB)," the board said in the release.

The board has instructed its regional officer to take immediate action to ensure that the Mercedes Benz assembly plant complies with all MPCB guidelines, MPCB said, adding that "this will involve a comprehensive review of the plant's operations and the implementation of necessary corrective measures".

As an immediate action measure, MPCB has "forfeited" Mercedes Benz's bank guarantee of Rs 25 lakh, it noted.

"The company sets the high priority to adhere to the most stringent global standards in production quality to uphold high environment and sustainability practices and to comply with mandatory regulations and requirements," Mercedes Benz India said.

The board also said that as a leader in automotive innovation, Mercedes Benz is expected to set an example in sustainable production practices and added that "the current non-compliance with environmental standards is a significant concern and a deviation from what is expected from such a prestigious brand".

"We are committed to upholding high environmental standards and ensuring that all industrial activities within our jurisdiction adhere to pollution control regulations," the release quoted MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam as saying.

The board expects full cooperation from Mercedes Benz (India) in addressing these issues promptly, Kadam added.

"We have not received any written notice or formal request from MPCB describing the claimed violations. We are ready to cooperate with the authorities and present all the required processes and documentation, and take any corrective actions if required," the carmaker said in response to the MPCB allegations.