'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Shares Screenshots Of Comment Reactions

'Tipping Is Such A Scam In New York!': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Faces Backlash For Questioning US Tipping Culture; Later Shares Screenshots of Hateful Comments On X

Ishan Sharma, a popular YouTuber, recently found himself in the middle of a heated controversy after he shared his thoughts on the tipping culture in the United States. What started as a simple query about whether tipping should be mandatory turned into a whirlwind of hateful comments, both from Americans and Indian Americans alike.

Let's take a look into what happened and why this issue struck such a chord.

The Incident: A Crepe, a Club Sandwich, and a Missing $5

A few days ago, Sharma posted about an experience at a New York restaurant that left him frustrated and confused. After ordering a crepe, a club sandwich, and a panini for $45 (around ₹3,800), he paid $50 in cash, expecting his $5 change. However, when he asked for the change, the server walked away, stating it was her tip. Sharma’s attempt to clarify whether tipping was mandatory was met with indifference, which prompted him to share his experience online.

In his post, Sharma wrote: "Tipping is such a scam in New York! 💀 Why do I pay extra just because restaurants pay minimum hourly wages? Ordered a crepe, club sandwich, and panini for $45 (Rs. 3800). We paid $50 cash and the waiter just took the rest as tip. I asked for change, and she said, "you have to pay the tip" and went away. I asked, "Is it mandatory?" and she just ignored me. And my friend (a local) felt guilty for not paying at least 20% tip! 20% for what? INSANE! 🤯"

The Reactions: A Wave of Criticism and Racist Comments

The post quickly went viral, attracting a flood of comments, with many Americans defending the practice of tipping and others launching personal attacks. One user replied, “15-20% tip is a customary social practice in the USA. When in Rome, do as the Romans do. If you think tipping is wrong, don’t order food at a sit-down restaurant.”

Others, however, were less civil, with comments like, “You’re the reason the world is becoming racist against Indians. Stop being cheap!”

The backlash wasn’t limited to comments. Sharma later took to X on Saturday, August 23 to share screenshots of the hateful direct messages he had been receiving since the post went viral.

His post read: "The result of sharing my opinion and asking a question: Hundreds of Americans and Indian Americans DMing me the most hateful messages. Racism. I thought it only existed in their movies and TV shows. Until today…All for asking a question Unbelievable!

He further added, "These are just a few. You have no idea of the kind of messages I’ve read."

"It’s sad tbh! They won’t admit the system is broken and how servers need to be paid more But will shame you for asking questions," responded an X user to Sharma's post.

Another user added, "I dislike almost every tweet of yours but I support you here. You are getting hate simply because they're too arrogant that an Indian questioned their broken system."

The controversy surrounding Sharma’s post highlights a broader issue, that is the clash of cultural expectations. In the US, tipping is ingrained in the dining experience. Servers often rely on tips to supplement their wages, making it almost obligatory for customers to leave a 15-20 per cent tip. For many non-Americans, including those from India, this expectation can seem unreasonable, leading to uncomfortable encounters like the one Sharma described.