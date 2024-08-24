'I Wish They Didn't Have A Monopoly': Harsha Bhogle Slams IndiGo For Mishandling Elderly Couple's Seats

Indigo flight | File Photo

Indian cricket pundit Harsha Bhogle blasted IndiGo on X (previously Twitter) for arbitrarily moving an elderly couple's seats. In his post, he urged the airline to be understanding and accommodating of senior citizens' needs.

Harsha Bhogle wrote a lengthy post on X on August 24 after seeing the difficult journey of an elderly couple while travelling on an IndiGo flight. He stated in his post that this particular incident was a perfect illustration of 'Indigo First Passenger Last'.

Exact incident

Bhogle described the incident, saying that an elderly couple's seats were arbitrarily moved by the airline to the 19th row. The elderly couple had pre-paid for their seats in row 4 so they wouldn't have to make the lengthy aisle walk.

The couple's seats were moved to row 19 by the airline without any explanation. The cricket pundit said the eighty-year-old man would have had a hard time making his way down the short aisle to his new seat. 'But who gives a damn?' Bhogle said.

A few passengers defended the couple and called attention to the crew's immorality. The cabin crew only moved the seats back to their original positions after a few passengers complained. Bhogle, however, was furious that it took protests from other travellers for the IndiGo staff to return the couple's paid seats.

According to him, IndiGo would have required the couple to walk to row 19 to be checked after boarding was finished, and then they would have been expected to walk back to their designated row 4.

Couples's frustration over incident

It was a regular occurrence for them, and he remembered the old woman sulkily complaining. She stated that travelling was stressful for individuals in her age range. She desired IndiGo's monopoly to be broken. The airline must occasionally prioritise its passengers over other tasks and sensitise its ground crew, according to Harsha Bhogle.

He was disappointed to see the airline staff 'casually' transferring their senior passengers. Proud of an Indian business venture that turned a profit, he insisted that the airline show greater consideration for the suffering of its customers without turning into a profit-driven machine.