 'Two Lakh Entities Recognised As Startups By The Government': Commerce Ministry
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Two Lakh Entities Recognised As Startups By The Government': Commerce Ministry

'Two Lakh Entities Recognised As Startups By The Government': Commerce Ministry

Over two lakh entities have been recognised as startups by the government so far, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday. PLI Schemes have also witnessed exports exceeding Rs 7.5 lakh crore with significant contributions from sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products, and food processing. A total of 2,01,335 startups has been recognised by DPIIT.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Over two lakh entities have been recognised as startups by the government so far, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.Under the startup India initiative, the recognised units are eligible to avail incentives such as income tax."As on date, a total of 2,01,335 startups has been recognised by DPIIT (department for promotion of industry and internal trade), and these start-ups have created 21 lakh plus jobs across the country," it said.

It also said that actual investment of over Rs 1.88 lakh crore have been realised till June 2025 across 14 sectors under the production linked incentive scheme.It has resulted in incremental production/sales of over Rs 17 lakh crore and employment generation of over 12.3 lakh (direct and indirect), the ministry said.

Read Also
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy To Infuse ₹1,000 Crore Into Startups, To Transform...
article-image

PLI Schemes have also witnessed exports exceeding Rs 7.5 lakh crore with significant contributions from sectors such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, telecom and networking products and food processing.On the progress of Open Network for Digital Commerce, it said ONDC has processed over 326 million orders as of October 2025.

Further, in October, 18.2 million orders were processed and average daily transactions has reached about 5,90,000.On ease of doing business, the ministry said more than 47,000 compliances have been reduced as of (till November 2025)." Of these, 16,108 compliances have been simplified, 22,287 have been digitized, 4,458 have been decriminalised, and 4,270 redundant compliances have been removed," it added.

FPJ Shorts
Government Is Creating Business Process Reengineering Exercise For India Post, Making It Digitally Oriented With Improved Service Delivery: Scindia
Government Is Creating Business Process Reengineering Exercise For India Post, Making It Digitally Oriented With Improved Service Delivery: Scindia
Discover Europe's Hidden Christmas Markets Beyond Paris and Munich
Discover Europe's Hidden Christmas Markets Beyond Paris and Munich
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Timetable Out; Details Here
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Timetable Out; Details Here
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Reveals Tulsi & Mihir Are No Longer Together; Netizens Call It 'Anupamaa Ki Copy'- VIDEO
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 New Promo Reveals Tulsi & Mihir Are No Longer Together; Netizens Call It 'Anupamaa Ki Copy'- VIDEO

Furthering these efforts, it said, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, comprising 355 provisions, of which 288 are proposed for decriminalisation and 67 for amendment to enhance Ease of Living, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on 18 August 2025.It also said that over the last 11 financial years (2014-25), India attracted USD 748.38 billion in FDI, an increase of 143 per cent compared to the USD 308.38 billion received in the previous 11 years (2003-14). 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government Is Creating Business Process Reengineering Exercise For India Post, Making It Digitally...

Government Is Creating Business Process Reengineering Exercise For India Post, Making It Digitally...

SBI Managing Director Expresses Concerns Over Mechanism To Obtain Single Consent From Customers For...

SBI Managing Director Expresses Concerns Over Mechanism To Obtain Single Consent From Customers For...

'Two Lakh Entities Recognised As Startups By The Government': Commerce Ministry

'Two Lakh Entities Recognised As Startups By The Government': Commerce Ministry

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Narwekar Slams EV Toll Collection On Mumbai-Pune Expressways, Urges...

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Narwekar Slams EV Toll Collection On Mumbai-Pune Expressways, Urges...

Asian Development Bank Marks India's Growth Forecast For FY26 To 7.2% From 6.5% Buoyed By Recent Tax...

Asian Development Bank Marks India's Growth Forecast For FY26 To 7.2% From 6.5% Buoyed By Recent Tax...