 Government Is Creating Business Process Reengineering Exercise For India Post, Making It Digitally Oriented With Improved Service Delivery: Scindia
The government is undertaking a business process reengineering exercise for India Post to make it more digitally oriented with improved service delivery, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said. He said that they are in the process of bringing a full business process reengineering exercise for India Post, by which their delivery will become much more prompt and service-oriented.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The government is undertaking a business process reengineering exercise for India Post to make it more digital oriented with improved service delivery, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday.Currently, 1.64 lakh post offices are spread across the country and the Modi government has worked to expand the postal network in the last 11 years, Scindia said during Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

