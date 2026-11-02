Maharashtra Maritime Policy To Offer Investor-Friendly Reforms, ₹26,500 Crore Shipyard Project Set To Create 50,000 Jobs

FICCI Maritime India Conference & Expo 2026 in Mumbai |

Mumbai: Maharashtra is preparing to introduce a new Maritime Development Policy aimed at attracting major investments in shipbuilding, ports and maritime infrastructure, state Fisheries and Ports Development Minister Nitesh Narayan Rane said on Monday.

Speaking at the FICCI Maritime India Conference & Expo 2026 in Mumbai, Rane said the proposed policy would be the most investor-friendly in the country, offering single-window clearances and easier investment procedures.

Shipyard Investment

Rane highlighted a ₹26,500 crore shipyard project involving the Maharashtra government, Union government and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. The project is expected to generate approximately 50,000 employment opportunities. He said all investment commitments made by Maharashtra during last year's India Maritime Summit had translated into actual investments.

Policy Reforms

The minister said Maharashtra had already introduced its shipbuilding, ship repair and ship breaking policy within the government's first 100 days. The state will also assist developers with environmental clearances and land acquisition, two major challenges facing maritime investors.

Maritime Growth

FICCI President-Elect Vijay Sankar said India's major ports handled a record 915 million tonnes of cargo during FY26, registering 7 per cent growth. He highlighted the Union government's ₹70,000 crore maritime package as an opportunity to expand domestic shipbuilding capacity. Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority expects container traffic to exceed 9 million TEUs this year.

Global Partnership

The Netherlands participated as the conference's partner country. Dutch representative Thierry Van Helden highlighted opportunities under the India-Netherlands Green and Digital Sea Corridor. A dedicated Dutch shipbuilding delegation is scheduled to visit India in February 2027.

Container Manufacturing

A FICCI-Crisil report identified a manufacturing cost disadvantage of $650–800 per container TEU compared with China. The report recommended competitive steel prices, manufacturing clusters and assured procurement commitments. It also suggested India could capture 8–10 per cent of global container manufacturing capacity within five years. The recommendations come alongside the Centre's ₹10,000 crore Container Manufacturing Promotion Scheme, targeting annual capacity of 7.5 lakh TEUs.