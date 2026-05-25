Maharashtra To Launch Ship Recycling Mechanism: Minister Nitesh Rane Says Unused Boats To Boost Green Economy And Revenue |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday said the state government is working on creating a robust mechanism for recycling unused boats and ships to promote environmentally sustainable management and generate additional revenue through the scrap process.

Meeting at Mantralaya & attendees

Speaking at a meeting held at Mantralaya on ship recycling, Rane said the department would undertake a detailed study to formulate an effective policy for the sector. Officials of the Maharashtra Maritime Board and representatives of Shree Ram Green Ship Recycling Industries (Unit-II) LLP were present during the meeting.

Rane directed the company to submit a detailed proposal for recycling unused boats and ships in the state. He also stressed the need to develop a one-window system for inland vessels and large ships to ensure transparency, ease and faster processing in ship recycling operations.

Next steps & long-term vision

The minister said the department would place the study before the upcoming board meeting and initiate the process of shortlisting boats meant for scrapping. He added that the initiative would boost sustainable development in Maharashtra’s maritime sector while giving fresh momentum to the ship recycling industry.

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