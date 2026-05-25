KEM Hospital Gets High-End Vessel Sealer In CSR Boost, Enhancing Surgical Safety For Thousands Of Mumbai's Poor

KEM Hospital | Prashant Narvekar

Mumbai: In a major boost to Maharashtra’s public healthcare infrastructure, advanced “High-End Vessel Sealer” equipment has been installed at KEM Hospital and Seth G. S. Medical College, significantly enhancing the quality, precision, and safety of surgeries for thousands of patients.

Explanation of the medical device

A High-End Vessel Sealer is an advanced surgical device that seals blood vessels and tissues quickly and safely using controlled electrical energy and pressure, helping surgeons minimise blood loss during operations.

“The initiative aims to strengthen public healthcare services and ensure access to modern medical treatment for economically weaker sections,” a senior state health department official said.

CSR installation details

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, two state-of-the-art electrosurgical units have been installed in the Elective Surgery Operation Theatre at the Jamshedji Mehta Surgical Complex for the General Surgery Department.

KEM Hospital, one of Mumbai’s largest public healthcare institutions, treats thousands of patients daily, many from underprivileged backgrounds. The newly introduced vessel sealer technology is expected to significantly improve surgical outcomes by enabling surgeons to control bleeding more effectively during procedures. The device instantly seals blood vessels, reducing blood loss, lowering the risk of complications, and improving patient safety.

Expert opinion on complex surgeries

Medical experts believe the technology will be particularly beneficial in complex surgeries, allowing doctors to operate with greater efficiency and precision while reducing operative risks.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked Indian Oil Corporation for supporting the initiative and contributing to the strengthening of Maharashtra’s public healthcare system.

“Providing quality and advanced healthcare services to every citizen is the government’s priority. Projects like these enhance the capabilities of public hospitals and provide major relief to needy patients,” the Chief Minister said.

The initiative is expected to improve access to advanced medical care for poor and underserved patients while elevating the standard of surgical treatment available in government hospitals.

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