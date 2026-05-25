Virar West Shocker: Minor Boy Grabbed By Collar And Brutally Slapped, Accused Absconding After Video Goes Viral | AI

Virar: A shocking incident has come to light in a housing society in Virar West, where a minor boy was grabbed by the collar and brutally slapped. The video of the incident is currently going viral on social media, prompting authorities to register a case against the accused at the Bolinj Police Station.

According to available information, the incident took place in a housing society located in the Global City area of Virar West. It is suspected that the altercation arose from a minor dispute over children playing. The attacker has been identified as a friend of the victim's father, and it is alleged that the assault was fueled by a past grudge.

Community Outrage and Police Action

In the viral video, the individual can be clearly seen pinning down and assaulting the minor. The footage has sparked intense outrage among citizens, leaving parents residing in the society deeply anxious about their children's safety. Local residents are now demanding stringent action against the perpetrator.

A formal case has been registered at the Bolinj Police Station. The accused has fled the scene and is currently absconding.

The police have launched a manhunt to trace the suspect. Preliminary investigations suggest that the incident was triggered by an internal dispute.

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