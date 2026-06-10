Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority Allocates ₹3 Crore For Tribal Welfare In Sendhwa | FP photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) has approved ₹3 crore under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme for the construction of a fully equipped building at Vanvasi Shri Ram Ashram in Sendhwa.

The modern facility is aimed at supporting students, youth, and community activities, while strengthening educational, cultural, and residential infrastructure for disadvantaged and tribal communities.

Funds will be released in phases once the required documentation is submitted.

BJP spokesperson Sunil Agrawal confirmed that JNPA conveyed the approval to the New Delhi-based Adant Social Welfare Organisation through an official letter dated June 8.

The project had been pursued by National Commission for Scheduled Tribes chairman Antar Singh Arya, who had inspected the site along with senior JNPA officials.

Local representatives, social organisations, and community members welcomed the allocation.

The ashram management expressed gratitude to JNPA, stating the project will provide safe accommodation for underprivileged students and benefit tribal families in remote areas.

The initiative reflects JNPA’s commitment to uplift tribal communities through improved infrastructure, education, and cultural facilities, aiming to create long-term opportunities for development and empowerment in Sendhwa.