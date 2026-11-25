Maharashtra maintains a strong tax base and low debt |

Mumbai: Maharashtra continues to demonstrate fiscal resilience with a robust tax base and relatively low debt levels. However, rising revenue expenditure and welfare commitments remain key challenges, with the state projecting a revenue deficit of 0.7% of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for FY27, according to a report by PRS Legislative Research.

Strong Tax Base

Maharashtra's own tax revenue, comprising state GST, stamp duty and VAT, is estimated at 7.7% of GSDP, exceeding the national average of 7%. The state's outstanding debt remains below 20% of GSDP, meeting the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Review Committee's recommended benchmark. Gujarat and Odisha are the only other states meeting this threshold.

Maharashtra's fiscal deficit is budgeted at 2.6% of GSDP. Its outstanding liabilities stood at ₹9 lakh crore at the end of March 2026, against an estimated GSDP of ₹49.3 lakh crore.

Expenditure Concerns

Despite its strong financial fundamentals, Maharashtra is among 12 states projecting a revenue deficit in FY27.

Revenue expenditure accounts for over 80% of the state's total spending. For every ₹100 earned through revenue receipts, approximately ₹52 goes towards salaries, pensions and interest payments, while subsidies and transfers consume another ₹14. Unconditional cash transfer schemes account for 6% of Maharashtra's revenue receipts, with women comprising over 60% of beneficiaries.

Welfare Burden

Across India, states are expected to spend ₹4 lakh crore on unconditional cash transfer schemes in FY27. The 16th Finance Commission has recommended rationalising beneficiary coverage to improve expenditure efficiency and reduce fiscal pressure.

Central Tax Devolution

Maharashtra's share in the divisible pool of central taxes has increased marginally from 2.59% to 2.64%. The revised devolution formula assigns 10% weightage to states' contribution to GDP.

Meanwhile, the proposed shift from MGNREGA to the VB-G RAM G scheme could increase financial obligations. According to the report, Maharashtra, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh could each face additional expenditure of ₹2,000 crore to ₹3,000 crore, potentially limiting fiscal flexibility.

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