Modi's Special Gift To Nepal PM Balen Shah: Framed Photo Of His Late Father From Gujarat Ayurveda University; All You Need To Know |

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gift exchange with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra 'Balen' Shah included several culturally significant items, but one present carried a deeply personal meaning. Among the traditional gifts such as Banarasi brocade silk stole from Varanasi, placed in a traditional Gujarati Sadeli box, and a hand-painted Kalamkari artwork depicting the Sampoorna Ramayana, there was a framed photograph of Balen Shah's late father, Dr Ram Narayan Shah, from his student days in Jamnagar, Gujarat, bringing a piece of his family's history into the diplomatic exchange.

Unlike the religious and cultural presents, the photograph was a tribute to Balen Shah's father, whose life revolved around Ayurveda, public healthcare and community service in Nepal.

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Who was Dr Ram Narayan Shah?

Dr Ram Narayan Shah was an Ayurvedic doctor who dedicated much of his career to Nepal's government healthcare system. Born in 1948 in Ekdara, Mahottari district, Nepal, he grew up in the Terai region in a family with agricultural roots and strong community connections.

His pursuit of higher education brought him to India, where he enrolled for postgraduate studies at Gujarat Ayurveda University in Jamnagar during the late 1970s. His academic years in Gujarat became an important milestone in his professional journey, which was centred on traditional medicine.

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Years of service at Singha Durbar Vaidhyakhana

After returning to Nepal in the early 1980s, Dr Shah settled in Kathmandu and joined the government as an Ayurvedic physician. He was posted at Singha Durbar Vaidhyakhana, a historic institution known for preparing and supplying Ayurvedic medicines.

He went on to serve as its managing director from 2001 to 2005. Over the years, he also remained connected to his hometown, reportedly donating land for a weekly market and contributing towards the maintenance of a local temple.

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A personal connection behind the diplomatic gift

Dr Shah passed away on December 1, 2025, aged 77, at Civil Hospital in Kathmandu. His youngest son, Balen Shah, who rose to prominence as a rapper and Kathmandu mayor before entering national politics, later became Nepal's prime minister.

Modi's gesture of presenting a photograph from his father's university days in Jamnagar was therefore more than a ceremonial exchange. It brought back memories of Dr Shah's formative years in India and acknowledged the personal history and family legacy of Nepal's new prime minister.

The framed photograph stood out among the gifts as a reminder of the shared connections between India and Nepal that extend beyond politics, diplomacy and official agreements.