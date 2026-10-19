Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Reliance Retail, Blinkit Warehouses Over Food Safety Violations, Seizes ₹48 Lakh Worth Of Stock

Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down On Reliance Retail, Blinkit Warehouses |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken strict action against food storage warehouses linked to Reliance Retail and Blinkit after inspections revealed serious hygiene and food safety violations.

The regulator cancelled Reliance Retail's warehouse licence in Chakan and suspended the licence of a Blinkit-linked facility in Nighoje, both located in Pune district.

FDA Seizes Food Stock Worth ₹48.08 Lakh

Under FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, officials inspected several warehouses associated with Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail and Zomato Hyperpure across Pune and Thane.

During the enforcement drive, authorities seized 8,392 kg of food stock valued at ₹48.08 lakh.

The FDA also suspended five warehouse licences and ordered two establishments operating without licences to shut down.

Reliance Retail Warehouse Faces Licence Cancellation

During an October 14 inspection at Reliance Retail's Chakan warehouse, officials reportedly discovered rodents, cockroaches and unhygienic conditions.

Expired and damaged food products were allegedly stored alongside regular inventory.

The warehouse also failed to provide proper evidence confirming the disposal of expired products.

Following these findings, the FDA cancelled its licence on October 15. Police subsequently registered an FIR.

Blinkit-Linked Facility Found Violating Safety Rules

At Blinkit Commerce Pvt Ltd's Nighoje warehouse, inspectors found leaking food packets, cockroach infestation and improper storage conditions.

Officials also discovered that cold-room temperatures exceeded 5 degrees Celsius.

Around 110 kg of salt and semolina was stored directly on the floor.

Only five of approximately 600 employees had completed mandatory food safety training.

The facility's licence was suspended on October 15, followed by police action.

FDA Investigates Possible Resale Of Expired Food

The Maharashtra FDA is investigating whether expired, damaged and rejected food products meant for destruction were illegally returned to the market.

Officials suspect that some discarded food items may have been diverted through intermediaries and unauthorised storage facilities.

The investigation aims to prevent unsafe food products from reaching consumers and strengthen compliance across Maharashtra's food distribution network.