7-Eleven Shuts All 31 India Stores As Reliance Retail Partnership Ends But Japanese Owner Eyes Comeback

Global convenience store chain 7-Eleven has closed all its remaining stores in India, ending its current retail operations in the country nearly five years after entering the market through a partnership with Reliance Retail.

Seven & i Holdings, the Japanese owner of 7-Eleven, confirmed on Tuesday that Reliance, its master franchisee in India, closed all 31 stores operating in Mumbai and Pune on Sept 30.

7-Eleven entered India after signing a licensing agreement with Reliance Retail and opened its first store in Mumbai in October 2021. The chain subsequently expanded its network to around 60 outlets at its peak, according to a Seven & i Holdings spokesperson.

7-Eleven faced intense competition in India

Seven & i Holdings did not disclose the reason for closing the stores.

However, Japanese newspapers Nikkei and Yomiuri reported that 7-Eleven had struggled amid intense competition from local Indian retailers.

The convenience store chain is globally known for selling grab-and-go snacks, beverages and household essentials, with many outlets operating around the clock.

Despite closing its existing outlets, Seven & i Holdings indicated that it had not abandoned its ambitions for the Indian market.

The company said it continued to aspire to serve Indian consumers and would explore different options to develop its presence in the country over the longer term.

Rival Lawson plans India entry in 2027

While 7-Eleven has shut its current Indian operations, Japanese convenience store rival Lawson is reportedly preparing to enter the country.

Lawson plans to open its first store in India in 2027 and expand its network to around 100 outlets by 2030, according to reports.

The development could bring another major global convenience store brand into India's fast-changing retail market.

For 7-Eleven, the closure marks the end of its existing store network under Reliance Retail but potentially not the end of its India ambitions, with its parent company keeping the door open for another attempt to establish a presence in the market.