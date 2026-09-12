Chakan MIDC Infrastructure Works Gain Pace; Focus On Easing Traffic Congestion, Says Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi | Pune DIO

Pune: Infrastructure development works in the Chakan industrial area have gathered pace, with several major road projects underway to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the industrial belt.

A meeting of the Chakan MIDC Infrastructure Committee, chaired by Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi, reviewed the progress of road development, traffic management, parking, drainage, power supply, road dividers and beautification works in the area.

The meeting was attended by MP Dr Amol Kolhe, MLAs Babaji Kale and Shankar Mandekar, Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam, officials from MIDC, the Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), PMRDA, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, MSEDCL and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran, besides representatives of industrial associations and villagers.

The review covered roads under different authorities, including 25 km of MIDC roads, 12.8 km of national highways, 22 km under the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation and 17.5 km under PMRDA. Officials were directed to ensure coordination among agencies and expedite pending works.

The 5.5-km cement-concrete work on the 75-metre-wide main road in Phase II of the Chakan industrial area has been completed. Meanwhile, work on a 4.03-km six-lane road in Phase IV, including footpath repairs, installation of concrete dividers and beautification, is 80% complete.

Cement-concreting of 14.65 km of main roads in Phases I and II, a 5.70-km stretch from Alandi Phata (Spicer Chowk) to the Volkswagen-Skoda facility in Phase III, and a 4.40-km four-lane main road in Phase V are also progressing.

To tackle traffic congestion, approval has been secured for deploying 45 MSF personnel in the industrial area. The MIDC has also approved providing a crane and 50 wheel clamps to the traffic police to help manage traffic and remove improperly parked or stranded vehicles.

Authorities have also taken action to close unauthorised openings made in road dividers along the national highway to regulate traffic movement.

A designated parking facility has been made operational, while work on road shoulders is underway. Dudi directed officials to develop a permanent drainage system at locations prone to waterlogging instead of relying on temporary measures. He instructed the consultant agency to design a system that remains effective during the monsoon.

Work on a required transformer for strengthening power supply has also begun, with around 25% of the work completed. MSEDCL officials said the facility would provide more power than the capacity currently expected by MIDC.

Dudi further directed authorities to prepare a regular inspection and maintenance plan for road dividers and undertake comprehensive landscaping and urban design planning for the industrial area.

Kolhe and Kale raised various issues concerning the industrial belt and suggested measures to improve infrastructure. Dudi assured that the administration would coordinate with the concerned agencies and take necessary action.