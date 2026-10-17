Maharashtra FDA Seizes ₹33.71 Lakh Worth Of Expired, Contaminated Food Products In Bhiwandi Crackdown; FIR Registered |

Mumbai: In a major crackdown on the alleged illegal resale of expired and contaminated food products, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized stock worth Rs 33.71 lakh during a special inspection drive in Bhiwandi and an FIR has been registered at Shanti Nagar police station under the Thane City Police Commissionerate.

FDA Conducts Special Inspection Drive

The FDA conducted raids across retail outlets, warehouses and waste disposal centres between October 14 and 15 after suspecting that expired, damaged and packaging-compromised food products meant for destruction were being diverted back into the market.

During the operation, officials seized 18 varieties of expired, spoiled and leaking food products worth Rs 80,575 from Discount Store in Gulzar Nagar. The shop was allegedly operating without an FSSAI licence and lacked purchase invoices and stock records. A subsequent inspection of a warehouse linked to the supplier led to the seizure of 23 varieties of food products worth Rs 86,825.

Nearly 19,580 Kg Of Food Products Seized

The FDA also raided two premises operated by B.K. Dispose in Bhiwandi's Khoni area, seizing a combined 19,580 kg of food products valued at approximately Rs 26.61 lakh. According to the complaint, one facility handled three to five tonnes of food products daily despite its authorised capacity being limited to one tonne. Officials allegedly found inadequate records to establish the lawful disposal of the stock.

An inspection of Zomato Hyperpure's facility at Taloja Industrial Logistic Park reportedly revealed food products affected by poor hygiene, leaking packaging and rodent damage. The company allegedly failed to produce documents establishing their final disposal. Preliminary inquiries also raised doubts about a firm reportedly engaged to dispose of expired products.

The FDA complaint names disposal contractors, company representatives and local suppliers, alleging that expired and contaminated food products were diverted for resale instead of being destroyed, exposing consumers to potential health risks.

The seized stock was kept at the respective premises under conditions prohibiting its sale or destruction, the complaint stated. The allegations are subject to police investigation and legal proceedings.

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