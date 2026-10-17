Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: 10,395 MBBS, BDS Seats Filled After CAP Round 3; 1,036 Vacancies Remain | AI

Mumbai: A total of 10,395 students have secured admission to MBBS and BDS courses across Maharashtra after the third round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the 2026-27 academic year, with 1,036 seats remaining vacant, according to the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell.

Over 90% Of Medical And Dental Seats Filled

Of the 11,431 seats available across the two courses, 90.93% have been filled. MBBS admissions recorded a higher occupancy rate of 94.03%, with 8,288 of the 8,814 seats filled, while BDS admissions stood at 80.51%, with 2,107 of the 2,617 seats filled.

Government medical colleges have nearly completed their MBBS admissions, filling 5,045 of the 5,065 available seats, leaving only 20 vacancies. This represents an occupancy rate of 99.60%. In private medical colleges, 3,243 of the 3,749 MBBS seats have been filled, recording an admission rate of 86.50%, while 506 seats remain vacant.

Government Dental Colleges Fill 291 Seats

For BDS, government dental colleges have filled 291 of their 317 seats, achieving an occupancy rate of 91.79%, with 26 seats remaining vacant. Private dental colleges, meanwhile, have filled 1,816 of their 2,300 seats, recording an admission rate of 78.95% and leaving 484 vacancies.

To fill the remaining seats, the CET Cell has announced a revised schedule for three online stray vacancy rounds. Candidates must submit fresh preferences between October 17 and October 18, until 11.59 pm, as preferences submitted during CAP Round 3 will stand cancelled. The allotment result for the first stray vacancy round will be declared on October 19.

Students allotted seats will have to report to their respective colleges with original documents and the required fees between October 20 and October 21, by 5.30 pm. Fees can be paid through demand draft, RTGS or NEFT. October 21, at 5.30 pm, will also be the last deadline to cancel an allotted seat without penalty.

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