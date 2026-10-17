Maharashtra CET Cell Proposes Shifting Second Entrance Exam Attempt To May, Plans Aadhaar-Based Exam Centre Restrictions | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has proposed shifting the second attempt of its entrance examinations to May, after the board examinations, to reduce the academic pressure on students. It is also planning to restrict the choice of examination centres to prevent alleged malpractices.

Proposal Submitted To Education Department

The CET Cell has submitted the proposal to the state Higher and Technical Education Department. Currently, the cell conducts two attempts of certain entrance examinations, allowing students to improve their scores for admission to medical, engineering and other professional courses. While the first attempt is held in May, the second is scheduled for December.

The proposed shift follows concerns raised by students last year over the December attempt, which coincides with school preliminaries and practical examinations. Students had said the overlapping schedules increased their stress and made it difficult to prepare for entrance tests alongside their board examinations.

Schedule For 20 CET Exams Next Week

An official said the timetable for all 20 examinations conducted by the CET Cell would be released next week, detailing the schedule for each examination and its attempts.

The CET Cell is also planning to limit students' choice of examination centres. Earlier, candidates could select any three centres from different cities. However, following allegations of malpractices at certain centres, the cell plans to restrict the options based on candidates' Aadhaar-linked pincodes or the location of their board examination centres.

Official Explains Proposed Centre Allocation Rules

“Earlier, students could choose any three centres from any of the cities. However, following allegations of malpractices at certain centres, students will now be allowed to choose centres based either on the pincode linked to their Aadhaar card or the location where they appear for their board examinations,” an official said.

Separately, the CET Cell is examining a proposal to give greater weightage to Class 10 and Class 12 board examination marks during the admission process. A committee has been constituted to assess the recommendations, and its deliberations are still underway.

An official clarified that even if the proposal to incorporate board examination marks is approved, it will be implemented only from 2028.

The proposed changes could alter the examination schedule, centre allocation process and admission criteria for CET candidates. The final timetable and further announcements from the CET Cell are expected to provide clarity on the implementation of these measures.

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