Dawoodi Bohra Students And Project Rise Volunteers Mark World Food Day 2026 With Food Drives, Serve Meals To Thousands |

Mumbai: Dawoodi Bohra students and volunteers across Mumbai marked World Food Day on October 16 by collecting dry rations, serving meals to thousands of people and spreading the message of Zero Hunger in their neighbourhoods.

World Food Week Observed From October 8 To 16

World Food Week 2026 was observed from October 8 to 16, anchored by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and its flagship World Food Forum (WFF).

Volunteers from Project Rise, the Dawoodi Bohra community’s global welfare initiative, worked with students at 50 community centres across Mumbai to collect dry rations and distribute food to daily wage earners, children in orphanages and others in need. Schools across the city, including MSB Educational Institute in Mazgaon and Saifee High School near Bhendi Bazaar, also held classroom workshops on hunger and simple ways to reduce food waste at home.

Hunger Exists Close To Home, Says Coordinator

“Hunger is not only a statistic from faraway places. In a city like Mumbai, it is often just a few streets away,” said Taher Culcuttawala, an alumnus of MSB Educational Institute who coordinated the school programme in Mumbai. “This initiative helps children and volunteers see that, and gives them a simple way to reduce food waste and share with those who need it. We believe a world without hunger is possible if we keep showing up, not just today but every day.”

Mumbai’s initiative was part of a worldwide programme involving students from more than 100 community schools and learning centres and volunteers in over 350 cities. Participants organised awareness walks, food drives and classroom sessions. The initiative followed this year’s World Food Day theme, “Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow.”

Aziz Pittalwala, a Project Rise volunteer who helped distribute rations in Byculla, said, “It was humbling to see so many daily wage earners line up to collect food. The smiles and relief on their faces as they received it stayed with us. We felt like we were among their family.”

According to the FAO, the world produces enough food to nourish everyone, yet 645 million people still face hunger and 2.69 billion cannot afford a healthy diet. Conflict, economic instability and climate shocks are putting pressure on agrifood systems, making it increasingly important to ensure access to reliable, affordable and nutritious food.

The FAO currently identifies 15 countries and regions, including parts of the Middle East, South Sudan, Haiti, Somalia and Afghanistan, as facing food emergencies.

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