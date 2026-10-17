VVMC Cracks Down On Alleged Fake Doctors, Cases Registered Against 7 Unauthorised Medical Practitioners In Nallasopara And Waliv | AI

Vasai: In a major crackdown on illegal medical practitioners risking public health, the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) launched simultaneous raids across multiple locations, registering cases against seven fake doctors.

​Following widespread complaints regarding unqualified practitioners operating across the municipal jurisdiction, five special teams of medical officers were constituted under the directions of the Mayor, Municipal Commissioner, and Health Committee Chairperson.

​The first major action was carried out in the Santosh Bhavan area of Nallasopara East by a team led by Medical Officer Dr. Sudhir Pandhre, which included Dr. Vikram Rathod, Dr. Krupali Farde, Dr. Riddhi Patil, and Dr. Trupti Kokate.

​During raids in the Santosh Bhavan locality, officials uncovered five individuals practicing modern allopathic medicine, examining patients, and administering injections and allopathic medicines without any valid medical degree or legal authorization

​Sukanta Nayak (56): Operating Rasa Veer Health Care Center at Baleshatpada, falsely claiming a BAMS degree to provide unlicensed medical care.

​Rakesh Upadhyay alias Vedji Upadhyay (45): Running Medicare Pathology at Shramik Nagar.

​Anil Yadav (51): Operating Om Sai Health Care Clinic.

​Dinanath Yadav (52): Running Jivdani Health Care Center at Bhakti Dham, practicing allopathy under the guise of a DHMS qualification.

​Pradeep Kumar Patel (45): Operating Vaishnavi Health Care Center.

​In a separate raid in Waliv, Vasai East, a squad led by Medical Officer Dr. Jagdish Mahajan acted against two additional illegal practitioners operating at Dr. Aman Clinic in Siddhivinayak Chawl:

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​Brijkishor Singh (55) and Dr. Aman Singh, who were found practicing without valid registration with the Maharashtra Council of Homoeopathy.

​The VVMC has urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid seeking treatment from fraudulent or unauthorized doctors.

​Municipal authorities have appealed to the public to immediately report any unauthorized clinics or unqualified individuals practicing in their vicinity to the Medical Health Department at the VVMC headquarters. The administration assured that the identity of citizens providing information will be kept strictly confidential.

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