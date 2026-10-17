Shiv Sena Shinde Faction Stages Candlelight Protest At Mahavitaran Office Over Frequent Power Cuts, Issues 7-Day Ultimatum |

Kalyan: Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) staged a protest march to Mahavitaran’s Tejashri office in Kalyan West, demanding an end to frequent power cuts affecting residents of Kalyan East and adjoining rural areas. The demonstration, led by Shiv Sena contact chief and corporator Mahesh Gaikwad, saw a large number of citizens join the protest against the disruption of electricity supply.

Protesters alleged that despite paying their electricity bills regularly, residents were being forced to endure power cuts lasting several hours. They said the frequent interruptions had disrupted students’ studies, affected women’s household chores and caused inconvenience to senior citizens, adding to the frustration of people already struggling with unreliable power supply.

Candlelight protest inside office

In an unusual form of protest, agitated Shiv Sena workers lit candles inside the Mahavitaran office to highlight the difficulties faced by residents during power cuts. They said the demonstration was intended to make officials understand the hardship of people who are repeatedly forced to remain without electricity.

The protesters demanded that the electricity distribution authorities address the problem and ensure a reliable power supply to affected areas.

Gaikwad raises questions over supply

Addressing the issue, Mahesh Gaikwad raised serious questions over the recurring outages and alleged that ordinary consumers were being made to suffer. He questioned whether electricity was being diverted to large industrialists through unauthorised means while ordinary residents were left without power.

The allegation was raised during the protest, but no independent verification of the claim was provided in the information available about the demonstration.

Gaikwad warned that the party would intensify its agitation if the situation did not improve within seven days. He said the Shiv Sena would launch an aggressive protest in its own style if the authorities failed to address the grievances of residents within the stipulated period.

The demonstration underscored growing public anger over frequent power cuts in Kalyan East and surrounding rural areas. With the party setting a seven-day deadline, attention will now be on whether Mahavitaran takes steps to improve electricity supply and provide relief to affected consumers.

The protest concluded with a clear warning that the agitation could escalate if the power supply situation remained unchanged.

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