Cross-FIRs Filed Against Woman Passenger And Chief Ticket Examiner After Scuffle Over Expired Railway Pass At Kandivali Station | AI

Mumbai: The Borivali Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered cross-FIRs against a chief ticket examiner and a woman passenger following a scuffle at Kandivali railway station on Friday evening. The police have neither issued notices to the two parties nor arrested anyone so far.

Ticket Examiner Files Complaint

Chief Ticket Examiner Priya Ambawade, 49, a resident of Goregaon East, lodged a complaint against the woman passenger, alleging that she abused and threatened her and obstructed her from performing her official duties.

According to the FIR, Ambawade was on duty at Kandivali railway station on Friday. At around 7.30 pm, she was checking passengers’ tickets on Platform No. 1, near a railway canteen. When she asked the woman to produce her ticket, the passenger showed her a pass that had expired on October 15, 2026.

Passenger Asked To Pay ₹510 Fine

The ticket examiner subsequently asked the passenger to pay a fine of Rs 510. The woman reportedly told Ambawade that her pass had expired only a day earlier and requested her to let her go, saying she could not afford to pay the fine. However, Ambawade insisted that she pay the amount.

While Ambawade was checking the tickets of other passengers, the woman allegedly struck her on her left hand and attempted to flee. Ambawade held the woman's bag to stop her, following which a physical altercation broke out between the two. During the scuffle, both fell to the ground, and the woman's kurta was torn near the shoulder when Ambawade held her left hand. The woman allegedly tried to run away again as other passengers gathered at the spot.

Woman Allegedly Returns With Husband

Ambawade further alleged that the woman left the station and later returned with her husband, following which the woman verbally abused and threatened her.

Based on Ambawade's complaint, the GRP registered an FIR against the woman passenger under Section 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with other relevant sections.

Meanwhile, the woman passenger also lodged a complaint against Ambawade. The GRP subsequently registered a cross-FIR against the ticket examiner under Sections 351 (criminal intimidation) and 324 (mischief) of the BNS, along with other relevant section of the BNS.

According to the GRP, several passengers gathered at the spot during the altercation and raised slogans, demanding that the ticket examiner apologise to the woman. Ambawade also apologised to the passenger at the police station.

The commotion prompted the deployment of personnel from the GRP and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) to prevent the situation from escalating. Security personnel dispersed the crowd and restored order in the station premises.

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