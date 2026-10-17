Central Railway Announces 12.5-Hour Mega Block Between Asangaon And Kasara On October 17–18; Services To Remain Suspended |

Kalyan: Rail commuters travelling on the Asangaon-Kasara section of the Central Railway will face disruption as the railway authorities have announced a 12-hour-and-30-minute special traffic and power block for the construction of a third railway line and the expansion of Kasara yard.

Block To Continue Until Sunday Morning

The block will commence at 2.30 pm on Saturday, October 17, and continue until 3 am on Sunday, October 18. During this period, local train services between Asangaon and Kasara will remain completely suspended, affecting passengers travelling towards Kasara and other destinations along the section.

As part of the revised operating arrangements, several local trains bound for Kasara will be short-terminated at Asangaon, Vashind and Khadavli stations. Commuters travelling beyond these stations will need to plan their journeys according to the revised railway timetable.

First Local Scheduled At 4.19 AM

The last local train from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara before the block will depart at 11.42 am on Saturday, October 17. Services on the affected section will resume after the block, with the first local train scheduled to operate on Sunday October 18, at 4.19 am.

The extended block has been planned to facilitate infrastructure work related to the third line between Asangaon and Kasara, along with the expansion of Kasara yard. Such work requires the suspension of train operations and power supply on the affected stretch to enable the necessary work to be carried out.

Passengers travelling on the Central Railway's suburban network, particularly those heading towards Kasara, have been advised to check the revised timetable and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

The temporary suspension of services between Asangaon and Kasara is expected to affect commuters relying on local trains for late-evening and early-morning travel. Passengers should take note of the last available service before the block and the scheduled resumption of operations after its completion.

Railway authorities have urged commuters to make travel arrangements in advance, keeping the block timings and changes to local train operations in mind.

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