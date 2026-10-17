5 Maharshtra FDA Officials Suspended In Nashik; 20 Under Scanner Amid Massive Ongoing Food Inspection Drives |

Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, is planning to suspend officers over alleged corruption amid a statewide crackdown on eateries, food outlets, restaurants and cafes after officials discovered serious food safety violations during surprise inspections.

According to reports, some FDA officials allegedly accepted bribes from food outlet operators during surprise inspections. Following these allegations, Mundhe is planning to take action against the officers involved.

A TV9 report states that at least 20 officers from the Bhiwandi and Nashik regions could face action. The officers allegedly colluded with food outlet operators during FDA inspections.

Meanwhile, five officials from the Nashik division have been suspended following alleged irregularities in the Malegaon supari (betel nut) case.

The suspensions were ordered by Minister Narhari Zirwal and FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe following allegations of irregularities during the seizure and disposal process. These included procedural violations, questionable documentation and discrepancies in records relating to the disposal of the seized betel nut stock.

Malegaon Betel Nut Seizure Dates Back To 2024

The Malegaon betel nut case dates back to Feb 11, 2024, when FDA officials seized 252.328 metric tonnes of betel nuts stored in 3,605 sacks in Malegaon. The seized stock was valued at around Rs10 crore.

Laboratory tests reportedly found the material unfit for human consumption, following which a court ordered its destruction. However, questions arose over whether the entire stock had been destroyed or whether the disposal had merely been recorded on paper.

Reports indicate that nearly 11 trucks were used to dispose of the betel nuts in a single day. Discrepancies were also found in records concerning vehicles and witnesses mentioned in the disposal documents.

Five FDA Officers Suspended

The five suspended officers are Avinash Dabhade, Food Safety Officer (Intelligence), Nashik; Amit Raskar, Food Safety Officer; Gopal Kasar, Food Safety Officer; Yogesh Deshmukh, Food Safety Officer; and Suvarna Mahajan, Food Safety Officer.

According to reports, the suspensions were reported on October15.

The developments have raised serious questions about the handling of seized products, administrative procedures and accountability within the department.

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