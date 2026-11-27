Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday invited German companies to establish manufacturing and research and development (R&D) centres in the state, focusing on automobiles, semiconductors, robotics and renewable energy.

The investment pitch came during a meeting with a German delegation led by Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies at Fadnavis’ official residence, Varsha, in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Targets $1 Trillion Economy

Fadnavis proposed establishing a Maharashtra-Lower Saxony joint working group involving government officials, industry leaders and academic institutions to accelerate economic and industrial cooperation. Highlighting Maharashtra’s economic significance, he said the state contributes nearly 15% to India’s GDP and attracts around one-third of the country's foreign direct investment (FDI).

Maharashtra aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $5 trillion economy by 2047. The chief minister also highlighted Pune’s automobile ecosystem, Mumbai’s financial and technological strengths, Nagpur’s logistics infrastructure and emerging manufacturing opportunities across Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Volkswagen Investment Takes Centre Stage

Volkswagen emerged as a key pillar of Maharashtra’s industrial partnership with Germany. Fadnavis said the state had approved the modernisation of Volkswagen’s Chakan manufacturing facilities alongside fresh investment plans for electric and hybrid vehicles.

According to Lies, Volkswagen has invested approximately €1.1 billion in Maharashtra since 2001. Its two manufacturing facilities have a combined annual production capacity of 3.15 lakh vehicles and employ over 4,000 people. The automaker also plans to expand its Indian R&D engineering workforce from 450 to over 700.

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Green Energy And Technology Partnership

Maharashtra is exploring deeper collaboration with Lower Saxony in green hydrogen, wind energy, battery storage, aerospace, industrial automation and sustainable fuels. The state aims to increase renewable energy’s contribution to its energy mix to 75% by 2047.

Fadnavis also invited German universities and research institutions to participate in Navi Mumbai’s proposed EduCity through joint research, dual-degree programmes and campus development. Meanwhile, Lies highlighted the potential of the India-European Union free trade agreement to unlock fresh investment opportunities, strengthen market access and deepen bilateral industrial cooperation.

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