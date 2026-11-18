India Powers Ahead In Global Wind Energy Race |

Mumbai: India's wind energy capacity has nearly tripled over the past 12 years, reaching 59.20 gigawatts (GW) from 21 GW, highlighting the country's accelerating transition towards clean and sustainable energy.

According to an official government factsheet, India ranks fourth globally in installed wind power capacity, contributing approximately 19.8% of its total renewable energy capacity of 299.25 GW.

Wind Energy Targets

The government aims to expand India's installed wind power capacity to 100 GW by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036. India's estimated gross wind energy potential stands at 695.5 GW at 120 metres and 1,163.9 GW at 150 metres above ground level. These resources provide substantial opportunities for future renewable energy development.

Eight States Lead Potential

Rajasthan leads India's assessed wind energy potential at 150 metres with 284.2 GW, followed by Gujarat at 180.8 GW. Maharashtra has 173.9 GW, Karnataka 169.3 GW, Andhra Pradesh 123.3 GW and Tamil Nadu 95.1 GW. Madhya Pradesh and Telangana account for 55.4 GW and 54.7 GW, respectively.

₹6,853 Crore Offshore Investment

The government has announced ₹6,853 crore in Viability Gap Funding to support 1,000 MW of offshore wind projects. The programme covers 500 MW each off Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. A separate 500 MW pilot project under the Contracts for Difference mechanism aims to improve revenue certainty for developers.

Government Strengthens Wind Infrastructure

The National Institute of Wind Energy has installed over 900 monitoring stations nationwide to identify suitable project locations. A task force established in January 2026 is addressing land, transmission and regulatory challenges.

Green energy open access rules, manufacturer approval requirements and transparent bidding guidelines are also supporting sector development. Together, these initiatives aim to accelerate wind installations, attract investment and strengthen India's renewable energy infrastructure.

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