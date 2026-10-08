India Eyes 100 GW Wind Capacity By 2030, Record Additions Power Growth

India Eyes 100 GW Wind Capacity |

Chennai: India is on course to cross 100 GW of installed wind energy capacity by 2030, Union New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said while inaugurating Windergy India 2026.

The country’s installed wind capacity stood at 59.20 GW on September 30, 2026. Joshi said the sector offers opportunities to strengthen India’s position in wind energy production and exports.

Record Installations Support Growth Outlook

India added a record 6.05 GW of wind capacity in FY2026, its highest annual installation. The minister expressed confidence that additions in FY2027 would exceed this milestone.

He said a project pipeline and policies would help sustain growth and build the scale needed to achieve the country’s 2030 ambition.

The next phase of expansion, he added, would require participation from government, industry, academia, research institutions and international partners.

Windergy India Draws Global Participation

The eighth edition of Windergy India brought together around 400 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and 500 delegates. Denmark, Germany and Spain featured country pavilions.

Central and state government officials, wind energy associations and industry leaders attended the event, which provided a platform for technology exchange and business partnerships.

Tamil Nadu Energy Minister C.T.R. Nirmal Kumar highlighted the state’s contribution to wind energy development and initiatives including its repowering policy.

State government representatives were recognised for facilitating land, speeding up clearances and resolving Right-of-Way issues, all important steps in advancing wind projects.

New Agreements Target Technology Development

The inaugural ceremony featured the announcement of the IWTMA-BWE Global memorandum of understanding, the IWTMA-PTB letter of intent and an IWTMA-OECD collaboration.

These partnerships aim to support technological advancement within India’s wind energy sector.

Two reports, “Energy Transition in Tamil Nadu” and “Reimagining Contractual Mechanism for Indian Wind Sector”, were also released.

Joshi encouraged participants to use the gathering to develop partnerships and strengthen collaboration, positioning the industry to support India’s energy expansion over the years.