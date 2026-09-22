US President Donald Trump Signs Arctic Security Deal With Denmark, Greenland After Months Of Tensions | Video | X @WhiteHouse

United Nations: President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with Denmark and Greenland aimed at strengthening Arctic and North Atlantic security, easing tensions over his repeated calls for Greenland to become part of the United States.

The signing Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York comes days after Trump announced the deal to bolster US military presence on the vast, icy island but keep it under Danish control. The governments provided few details of the agreement before the signing.

President Trump Participates in a Trilateral Signing Event https://t.co/KTe5p9HXpY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 22, 2026

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For months, Trump has expressed his desire for Greenland to become part of the United States and issued threats to seize the semiautonomous territory from Denmark, a NATO ally.

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