 US President Donald Trump Signs Arctic Security Deal With Denmark, Greenland After Months Of Tensions | Video
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HomeWorldUS President Donald Trump Signs Arctic Security Deal With Denmark, Greenland After Months Of Tensions | Video

US President Donald Trump Signs Arctic Security Deal With Denmark, Greenland After Months Of Tensions | Video

US President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with Denmark and Greenland to strengthen Arctic and North Atlantic security, including a larger US military presence on the island. The deal comes after months of Trump pushing for Greenland to become part of the US and threatening to seize the territory, which remains under Danish control.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
US President Donald Trump Signs Arctic Security Deal With Denmark, Greenland After Months Of Tensions | Video
US President Donald Trump Signs Arctic Security Deal With Denmark, Greenland After Months Of Tensions | Video | X @WhiteHouse

United Nations: President Donald Trump has signed an agreement with Denmark and Greenland aimed at strengthening Arctic and North Atlantic security, easing tensions over his repeated calls for Greenland to become part of the United States.

The signing Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York comes days after Trump announced the deal to bolster US military presence on the vast, icy island but keep it under Danish control. The governments provided few details of the agreement before the signing.

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For months, Trump has expressed his desire for Greenland to become part of the United States and issued threats to seize the semiautonomous territory from Denmark, a NATO ally.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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