Iranian Delegation Walks Out As President Donald Trump Speaks About US Action On Iran |

United Nations: As US President Donald Trump began to describe the last six months of on-and-off military strikes against Iran, the delegation of Iranians at the UN General Assembly began to walk out, with only one person remaining seated.

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are in New York for the annual meeting but didn't arrive in the General Assembly hall for Trump's speech.

Instead, lower-level staff and delegates were seated when he began to speak, only to leave 10 minutes into his speech.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)