India Bars Solar, Wind And Hybrid Renewable Energy Projects Within 1 Km Of International Borders Under New MHA Security Rules

The Ministry of Home Affairs has imposed a 1-km no-project zone for solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects near India’s international borders under new security guidelines | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 8, 2026: Amid a surge in applications for solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects in border areas, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new national security guidelines restricting such projects near India’s international borders.

The guidelines impose a blanket ban on project activity within 1 km of the Line of Control (LoC), Line of Actual Control (LAC), and the International Border (IB). Areas extending up to 50 km have been classified as sensitive, bringing proposed renewable energy projects in this belt under closer security scrutiny.

50-Km Belt Under Security Lens

Projects proposed between 1 km and 50 km of the LoC, LAC, or International Border will require security clearance from the MHA and will be examined on a case-by-case basis. Projects between 1 km and 20 km of the International Border will additionally require a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Defence.

The MHA had first issued an office memorandum on June 5 before releasing the detailed guidelines. The new norms will also apply to projects required to submit fresh applications.

The guidelines come amid an increasing number of applications concerning the suitability of setting up solar, wind, and hybrid renewable energy projects in border areas. According to the MHA, such projects could have national security implications.

The restrictions underline the challenge facing the government as it expands renewable energy capacity while ensuring that large infrastructure projects close to strategically sensitive borders do not create security vulnerabilities.

Curbs On Foreign Workers

The guidelines also tighten rules governing foreign participation in projects located in sensitive areas. Developers cannot employ engineers, workers, staff, or other employees from neighbouring land-border countries, particularly Pakistan, Bangladesh, and China, without prior approval from the Centre.

Project developers will also require the Centre’s approval and security clearance from the MHA before transferring project land to any foreign company.

According to the ministry, the guidelines were framed after consultations with stakeholders and are intended to balance national security requirements with the government’s push to expand renewable energy and improve ease of doing business.

Existing Cleared Projects Exempt

Projects that had already received security clearance before the new guidelines were issued will not have to apply again.

Fresh applications will be routed through the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). The ministry will forward proposals, along with the state government’s in-principle land approval and project coordinates, to the MHA for security clearance and to the Defence Ministry for an NOC wherever required.

The MNRE must also ensure that project land is allocated in a manner that prevents long stretches of construction from running parallel to the international border.

Projects involving foreign investment will continue to require separate approval from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the existing foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

The MNRE will communicate final approval only after the required MHA security clearance and, where applicable, the Defence Ministry’s NOC have been obtained.

Anti-Drone Systems Mandatory

Security requirements will extend beyond the approval stage. Every project in sensitive areas must have a dedicated police post to monitor construction activities, while foreign nationals visiting project sites will also be monitored.

Developers must ensure that employees are verified before they enter project sites and comply with directions issued by the local police and Border Security Force (BSF).

Projects must install security systems, including anti-drone equipment, to be operated by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or state police. The project developer will bear the cost.

Developers will also have to provide roads wide enough to be used by the BSF and armed forces during emergencies.

Hotels Barred Near Border

The guidelines prohibit hotels and accommodation facilities within 5 km of the border, although cafeterias will be permitted inside project premises.

The MHA has also imposed height restrictions on project-related civil infrastructure in sensitive areas. Structures can be up to 3 metres high within 1 km to 8 km of the border, up to 5 metres between 8 km and 20 km, and up to 15 metres between 20 km and 50 km.

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Taken together, the measures create a substantially tighter security framework for renewable energy development near India’s borders. While projects beyond the prohibited 1-km belt can still move ahead, developers will now have to factor security clearances, infrastructure restrictions, and closer monitoring into their plans.

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