Centre Approves Key IAS & IRAS Appointments Under Central Staffing Scheme; Officers Posted To Shipping Ministry & MHA | X

New Delhi: The Centre has approved key appointments under the Central Staffing Scheme, with Telangana-cadre IAS officer Prashant Jeevan Patil and IRAS officer Ishaan Sharma posted to central ministries, according to two separate orders issued by the Department of Personnel & Training on Friday.

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In an order, the DoPT said the Competent Authority has approved the appointment of Patil as Deputy Director General at Director level in the Directorate General of Shipping, Mumbai, under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Patil has been appointed for a period of five years "from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier."

The Telangana government has been asked to relieve him of his duties immediately, with instructions to take up his new assignment in Mumbai.

In a separate office memorandum, the DoPT said Ishaan Sharma, who was recommended for central deputation by the Ministry of Railways, has been selected for appointment as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi.

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Sharma's tenure will be for four years "from the date of taking over charge of the post or until further orders, whichever event takes place earlier." The Railway Board has been directed to relieve him immediately for his new posting in Delhi.

The DoPT has requested the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Ministry of Home Affairs to forward a copy of the notification of appointment for Patil and Sharma, respectively, as and when issued.

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Patil is currently serving in the Telangana government, while Sharma is with the Ministry of Railways.

Earlier, in July, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the appointment of Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, a 2001-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, as Additional Secretary in the Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

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According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on July 2, Lokhande will also continue to hold the additional charge of the post of Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Education.

The appointment order states that the ACC has approved the appointment of "Shri Lokhande Prashant Sitaram, IAS (AGMUT:2001), Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education, as Additional Secretary, Department of Home, Ministry of Home Affairs, with the additional charge of the post of Chairperson, Central Board of Secondary Education, Ministry of Education."

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