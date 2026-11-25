Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to two state labour laws governing Mathadi workers, hamals and other manual workers, as well as private security guards, in line with the implementation of the new labour codes.

The amendments will be made to the Maharashtra Mathadi, Hamal and Other Manual Workers (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, 1969, and the Maharashtra Private Security Guards (Regulation of Employment and Welfare) Act, 1981. The Cabinet meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Amendments To Align State Laws

The state government is undertaking the process of implementing the new labour codes, which consolidate 29 existing central labour laws into four comprehensive codes. These cover wages, industrial relations, social security, and occupational safety, health and working conditions.

The four codes are the Code on Wages, 2019; Industrial Relations Code, 2020; Code on Social Security, 2020; and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

While the new codes provide for protection of workers' rights and ease of doing business, the two Maharashtra-specific legislations have not been incorporated into the central framework.

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Following changes in the structure and provisions of central labour laws, corresponding amendments are required in the state legislations to incorporate relevant terminology and provisions.

The Cabinet approval will enable the state government to bring the two Acts in line with the revised labour law framework.

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