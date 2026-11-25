Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | X - @cbawankule

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will make it mandatory to construct a bridge-cum-check dam alongside every new bridge to ensure that at least one metre of water is stored in rivers and streams, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

Directive For All Development Authorities

Chairing a Cabinet sub-committee meeting on drought mitigation, Bawankule directed various government agencies to incorporate water conservation measures into all new bridge projects, irrespective of the source of funding. The directive will apply to bridges constructed by the Public Works Department, Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, CIDCO, NAINA and other development authorities.

The meeting reviewed the state's crop and water situation, reservoir levels, drinking water supply, employment generation, fodder availability and assistance to farmers.

Employment Generation Works Prioritised

Bawankule also stressed the need to accelerate works under the VB-G RAM G scheme to ensure that no labourer remains without employment.

The government is also planning an agreement with the Centre to use silt and soil removed from reservoirs of the Water Resources and Water Conservation departments for road and national highway construction. The draft memorandum of understanding is ready and is expected to be signed during the Nagpur winter session in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Reservoir Desilting Campaign Extended

The initiative is expected to help desilt reservoirs and increase their water storage capacity. The deadline for the 'Galmukt Dharan' (silt-free dams) campaign has been extended until June 30. Revised rates and guidelines have also been finalised for desilting ponds owned by gram panchayats, zilla parishads and other agencies. Farmers will be allowed to use the fertile silt removed from these water bodies.

The minister said financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each had been distributed to around one crore farmers. A standard operating procedure has been issued by the Revenue and Agriculture departments to extend assistance to eligible farmers who do not have a Farmer ID. Forest landholders and those who can establish that they are cultivating land will be provided Farmer IDs to enable them to access state and central government schemes.

Relief For Chandrapur Farmers

The government has also approved financial assistance for eligible farmers in Jiwati taluka of Chandrapur district who are cultivating land but lack the necessary land records. They will also be eligible for NDRF and SDRF assistance as per the prescribed criteria.

Bawankule said officials had been directed to complete pending water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission on priority and provide electricity connections to projects stalled due to the lack of power supply. Schemes in areas dependent on water tankers will also receive priority.

The government has permitted the opening of cattle fodder camps in Dharashiv and Solapur districts following demands from the regions. Existing rates for fodder supply have also been approved.

The state is further considering leasing grazing land (gairan) to organisations willing to establish gaushalas for two to three years. Small reservoirs spread over two to three acres on gairan land are also being considered based on proposals from gram panchayats.

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