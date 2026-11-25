Amid Massive Losses, Air India and Air India Express To Pool Backend Operations, Keep Brands Separate | Representative Image

Mumbai: Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express are transitioning to a tightly integrated operating structure under a "One Air India Group, Two Brands" framework amid mounting financial losses, elevated fuel costs and geopolitical airspace disruptions.

New Strategic Blueprint Unveiled

The strategic blueprint was outlined by Air India's new Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremariam during an internal employee town hall on Wednesday. According to an internal source, the plan stops short of a formal corporate merger but overhauls the Tata Group-owned aviation conglomerate's internal workflow to eliminate redundancies, enforce strict cost discipline and unlock new revenue streams.

According to the tentative plan for the revised operating model, Air India and Air India Express will retain their separate brand identities – full-service and low-cost, respectively – and continue to operate under their independent airline operational control. Both carriers will remain individually accountable for meeting their respective legal, statutory and regulatory obligations.

Shared Functions To Streamline Operations

To streamline workflows and pool talent across both carriers, internal departments are being divided into two primary operational tracks. The regulatory compliance, flight operations, safety and direct customer-facing functions will remain separate and managed independently by each airline. Whereas enabling functions and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) – including finance, human resources, and information technology – will be shared at the group level, utilising dedicated resources with dual-reporting lines where necessary.

Alongside departmental integration, Gebremariam – who took charge on October 1 following a storied tenure leading Ethiopian Airlines – has recast the Air India Management Committee into the Air India Management Team. Recently appointed Air India Express CEO Deepak Rajawat has been inducted into this apex executive body, which is also being expanded to include two newly created group-level roles of Group Strategy Officer and Chief of Training Academy.

Mounting Financial Losses Drive Restructuring

The structural overhaul is a direct response to severe financial headwinds. Air India's consolidated net loss more than doubled to Rs 22,238 crore in FY26, weighed down by airspace closures, longer flight routings and surging fuel bills. Addressing employees, Gebremariam noted that fuel prices paid by the airline this year are nearly double the previous year's levels, creating an unsustainable unit economics gap.

"Cost per Available Seat Kilometer (CASK) is much higher than Revenue per Available Seat Kilometer (RASK). That is why we are losing money,” he is said to have highlighted. To close the gap between CASK and RASK, the group is targeting a 20% reduction in non-fuel costs and a 5% cut in fuel expenses.

A dedicated task force of roughly 11 senior executives is driving a broader Rs 6,000 crore cost-saving programme. According to figures shared at the town hall, the group has already identified Rs 3,500 crore in potential savings and successfully realised Rs 1,500 crore to date. Gebremariam emphasised to staff that achieving the target requires organisation-wide accountability, noting that incremental, everyday savings are just as critical as big-ticket structural cuts.

Beyond cost containment, the turnaround plan outlines major shifts in network deployment and commercial diversification. The airline is looking at network realignment by shifting westbound connecting traffic from Delhi to Mumbai while keeping Delhi focused on eastbound traffic, mitigating regional airspace bottlenecks.

The Group is exploring an option of launching an in-house tour and holiday division to package end-to-end trips for domestic outbound travellers and boost inbound tourism to India. It is also planning to establish a dedicated freighter business to capture growing air freight demand and unlock high-margin ancillary revenue streams, sources added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/