Navi Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Chennai Engineer Arrested In ₹1.98 Crore Fintech Hacking Case; Hong Kong Link Unearthed | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Cyber Police have arrested an electrical and electronics engineer from Chennai for his alleged involvement in a cyber fraud syndicate that siphoned off Rs 1.98 crore from a fintech company by hacking into its server and manipulating its payment gateway. The hacking was carried out from Hong Kong, while the arrested accused allegedly facilitated the operation as part of the syndicate and received payments in cryptocurrency.

Over ₹1 Crore Frozen

The FIR in the case was registered at the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Station in October 2026. The accused, identified as Abubakar T, was arrested from Chennai on November 18 and is currently in police custody. Police have so far managed to freeze more than Rs 1 crore of the defrauded amount in various bank accounts.

Senior Police Inspector Vishal Patil said the hacking operation originated from Hong Kong and that the arrested accused was part of a larger syndicate. He allegedly provided technical support to the network and was paid in cryptocurrency for his role.

Payment Gateway Allegedly Manipulated

According to the police, the accused had gained unauthorised access to the fintech company's electronic ledger system and its bank-linked payment gateway without using valid credentials. By manipulating the payment gateway, the fraudsters diverted Rs 1.98 crore into multiple bank accounts.

During the investigation, the Cyber Police analysed IP addresses linked to the bank transactions, email IDs and other technical details associated with the accounts used to receive the money. This technical analysis led them to Abubakar T, a Chennai resident.

VPN Nodes Facilitated Alleged Fraud

Police found that the accused, an electrical and electronics engineer, had allegedly set up VPN nodes at his residence using various electronic devices and made them available to his overseas associates. These VPN nodes were allegedly used to facilitate cyber frauds. He reportedly received his share of the proceeds through cryptocurrency and other digital channels.

The police seized an ASUS laptop, a ZTE router, a Raspberry Pi 2018 Model B device, a 64 GB SanDisk memory card and a Samsung S23 Ultra mobile phone from his possession.

Digital Arrest Links Under Investigation

Preliminary investigations have also indicated his possible involvement in other digital arrest fraud cases. Police are probing his links with other members of the syndicate and his role in additional cybercrimes.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Deepak Sakore, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Pramod Shewale, Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Sachin Gunjal and ACP (EOW/Cyber) Dr Vishal Hire. The team was led by Senior Police Inspector Vishal Patil and Police Inspector Ganesh Jadhav.

The Navi Mumbai Police have urged fintech companies to conduct regular security audits and address vulnerabilities such as missing caller authentication on payout API endpoints, ineffective IP allow-listing, exposure of production API documentation, absence of transaction amount limits and inadequate transaction speed or rate limiting.

Companies have also been advised to monitor suspicious IP addresses and devices in real time and take immediate preventive measures. Any cybersecurity incident, data breach or unauthorised transaction should be immediately reported to the concerned bank, followed by necessary preventive action.

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