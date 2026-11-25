Central Railway Plans To Increase 15-Coach Local Services From CSMT; Platform Extension Work Underway | AI

Mumbai: Central Railway is working to increase the number of 15-coach suburban local trains operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), but ensuring that longer trains do not disrupt the existing timetable remains a key challenge. While the extension of platforms 5 and 6 is underway to accommodate additional 15-coach services, the railway administration is exploring technical solutions to prevent any adverse impact on the signalling system and train operations.

Platform Extension To Boost Capacity

At present, platform 7 is the only platform at CSMT equipped to accommodate a 15-coach local train. Once the extension of platforms 5 and 6 is completed, another platform will become available for operating longer trains. This will increase CSMT's capacity to handle 15-coach services. However, railway officials face a technical challenge beyond simply extending platform lengths. A 15-coach train is longer than a 12-coach train and takes more time to clear certain signalling sections while entering or leaving a station. This could affect the distance and time interval between two successive trains, potentially disrupting the existing suburban schedule. The administration is therefore examining ways to increase passenger capacity without reducing the frequency of services.

18 Kasara Services Delayed

Separately, Central Railway had planned to introduce 18 additional 15-coach services on the Kasara route. These were to replace existing 12-coach services without increasing the total number of daily train trips. The plan was linked to the extension of platforms at Titwala, which was scheduled to be completed by November 15. However, the work has been delayed as the railway could not secure the required traffic blocks due to the operation of special trains during the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush. Consequently, the introduction of these 18 services has been postponed.

Replacing 18 existing 12-coach services with 15-coach trains would increase passenger-carrying capacity on those services by around 25 per cent, without adding to the number of train trips.

Current Suburban Services On Central Railway

- 15-coach services: 54

- 12-coach services: 1,786

- Total daily services: 1,840

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