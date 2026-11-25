Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra has set an ambitious target of attracting $100 billion in investment in the infrastructure sector over the next five years, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Wednesday, highlighting planned urbanisation, sustainable development and large-scale infrastructure projects as key drivers of economic growth.

Urbanisation As Growth Opportunity

Addressing the third World Mayors Forum in Mumbai, Fadnavis said urbanisation should not be viewed as a problem but as a major opportunity for economic and social development. Cities contribute nearly 65 per cent to India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and have emerged as engines of economic growth, he said, stressing the need to develop planned, sustainable and citizen-centric urban centres.

The forum was inaugurated by Fadnavis and organised to mark the centenary year of the All India Institute of Local Self-Government. Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and mayors, urban administrators and representatives from India and abroad attended the event.

$50 Billion Investment In MMR

Highlighting the scale of infrastructure development in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Fadnavis said investments of around $50 billion were being made in projects involving more than 300 km of metro network, roads, flyovers, tunnels, water supply, sewage treatment and solid waste management.

He also outlined Maharashtra's plans to develop the Third and Fourth Mumbai. The Third Mumbai, around the Navi Mumbai International Airport, will comprise specialised hubs such as an Edu-City, Sports City, Medi-City, Innovation City and Global Capability Centre City. The plan includes educational facilities for nearly one lakh students and campuses of 12 international-standard universities, seven of which have already started operations.

Fourth Mumbai Around Vadhavan Port

The Fourth Mumbai is being planned between Virar and Vadhavan, where a major port is under development. The port is expected to feature among the world's 10 largest ports and will be connected to Mumbai through the bullet train and super expressway.

Fadnavis said the 22-km Atal Setu had significantly reduced travel time between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, enabling commuters to reach the airport area in around 40 minutes. This is expected to come down to 30 minutes next year.

Read Also Raigad Fort To Host Special Constitution Day Programme On November 26 To Promote Heritage...

On urban renewal, he said the Dharavi redevelopment project would provide residents with dignified housing equipped with modern amenities. Dharavi is expected to emerge as another major commercial hub alongside the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) within the next decade.

Emphasising that political will and proper planning were as important as financial resources, Fadnavis urged mayors to adopt successful urban development models from cities such as Indore, Ahmedabad and Mumbai rather than reinventing the wheel.

He said Maharashtra was pursuing a dual strategy of redeveloping existing cities while developing new urban centres to improve the quality of life of its residents.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/