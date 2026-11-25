Raigad Fort | Twitter/@desi_thug1

Raigad Fort, the historic stronghold of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will host a special Constitution Day programme on November 26, bringing together the ideals of constitutional responsibility, heritage preservation and environmental conservation.

Programme At Hirkaniwadi

Titled - Honouring the Forts, Respecting the Constitution’, the event will be held at 9am at Hirkaniwadi, opposite Hotel Sakshi, near the Raigad Ropeway.

The initiative seeks to highlight the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj alongside the fundamental duties enshrined in the Indian Constitution, and encourage citizens, particularly the younger generation, to take responsibility for protecting the country's heritage and environment.

Preamble Reading And Cultural Activities

The programme will feature a cleanliness drive, environmental awareness activities, a collective reading of the Constitution's Preamble, an oath-taking ceremony and cultural performances showcasing traditional folk arts.

As part of the statewide initiative, cleanliness drives will be conducted at 11 forts across Maharashtra. At Raigad Fort, the Konkan Kada Mitra Mandal and its partner organisations will conduct the drive between 7.30am and 9.30am.

The organisers aim to use the occasion to familiarise young people with the values of freedom, constitutional duties and civic responsibility while encouraging their participation in heritage and environmental conservation.

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board chairman Siddhesh Kadam has appealed to citizens to attend the programme and participate in the initiative.

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