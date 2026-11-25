Khandala Wildlife Rescue: Shivdurg Mitra Lonavala Team Saves Sambar Deer Struggling Against Strong Water Current |

A young male sambar deer, which had fallen into a water body and was struggling against a strong current near Four Bay Point in Khandala, was rescued by the Shivdurg Mitra Lonavala team.

Hours-Long Rescue Operation

The rescue operation, which lasted several hours, involved considerable effort as the animal repeatedly struggled against the current and was being dragged towards a protective net along the water body. The team eventually managed to pull it to safety using ropes, nets and specialised rescue equipment before releasing it into the adjoining forest.

According to the rescue team, they received a distress call from Satish Sagar, a Tata employee, around 5pm, informing them that a large sambar deer had fallen into the water and was alive but needed immediate assistance. The team immediately assembled with safety equipment, including nets, ropes and harnesses. However, Sunday traffic delayed their arrival at the spot..

Protected Wildlife Species

On reaching the location, the rescuers found that the animal was a young, muscular male sambar deer. The species has been included under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which provides it the highest level of legal protection.

The team also alerted forest department representative .

The deer was struggling to swim against the water current but repeatedly drifted towards the net. The rescuers initially spread a net to secure it, but the animal did not move towards it. They then managed to loop a rope around its antlers and secure a grappling device to pull it out.

Equipment Failure Hampers Rescue

However, the operation proved challenging as the deer continued to push against the net with its legs, making it difficult for the rescuers to haul it out. Despite five to six team members pulling together, they could not initially overpower the animal. Tata staff members also joined the rescue effort. At one point, the grappling device's cable snapped, causing the deer to slip back into the water.

The team subsequently secured additional ropes around its antlers and underneath its body. After removing a section of the net to create more working space, the rescuers made a coordinated effort and finally managed to pull the deer out.

Deer Moved To Safety

The animal began kicking violently after being brought to safety. The team restrained it using the net, covered its eyes with a cloth and carefully secured its legs before moving it on a sled stretcher to a suitable release location.

The final stage involved carefully removing the ropes and netting while ensuring that the animal did not injure anyone or itself during the process. Tata officials also reached the spot to oversee the operation.

Following instructions from team member Vaishnavi Bhangre, the rescuers coordinated their movements and moved away together on a countdown, allowing the deer to get up and run towards the forest.

The rescue team comprised Yogesh Dalvi, Sachin Shinde, Aditi Gaikwad, Vaishnavi Bhangre, Sagar Dalvi, Ghanshyam Padwal, Satish Sagar, Tejas Landge and Sunil Gaikwad.

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