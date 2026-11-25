Thane Crime Branch Busts Five-Member Gang Involved In Multiple Dacoities Across Mumbra, Badlapur And Vashind |

Thane: The Thane Crime Branch (Unit-3, Kalyan) has arrested a five-member gang allegedly responsible for a string of violent dacoities and robberies targeting bungalows and farmhouses across Mumbra, Titwala, Vashind, Kulgaon-Badlapur, and surrounding areas. According to a press note issued on November 25, 2026, the arrests followed an investigation into a major dacoity registered at the Mumbra Police Station on November 17, 2026 (Crime Register No. 2064/2026) under sections 310(2), 307, 312, 331(4), and 332 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Gang Targeted Mumbra Bungalow

In the Mumbra incident, complainant Tukaram Satyavan Mundhe reported that eight to nine assailants broke into the bungalow by cutting through a window grille. Once inside, the accused allegedly threatened Santosh Shedge—who was asleep in the residence—with a screwdriver and death threats, gagged his mouth with a cloth, and tied up his hands and legs before fleeing with gold ornaments worth ₹1,55,000 and ₹84,000 in cash.

While Mumbra Police initiated the primary investigation, the Crime Branch, Unit-3, Kalyan launched a parallel probe. Investigators scrutinized footage from approximately 150 to 200 CCTV cameras around the crime scene as well as along railway stations stretching from CSMT to Badlapur and Kasara. By combining technical analysis with human intelligence, the team successfully identified and apprehended five suspects: Vijay Tulshiram Chavan (45) of Yeve, Pimpali in Badlapur; Laxman Umaji Bhosale (43) of Sector-31, Vashi Gaon in Navi Mumbai; Satish Suresh Waghe (27) of Sakharwadi near Pisa Dam in Bhiwandi; Narayan Raghunath Thombare (27) of Thakurwadi in Badlapur; and Jayesh Suresh Kathore (35) of Ambernath. Upon interrogation, the accused confirmed their involvement in the Mumbra dacoity and were subsequently handed over to Mumbra Police for further investigation.

Seven Additional Offences Uncovered

Further questioning revealed that the gang is allegedly involved in seven additional offences across multiple police jurisdictions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. These include one case at Kulgaon Police Station (CR No. 254/2026), two cases at Kalyan Taluka Police Station (CR Nos. 828/2026 and 818/2026), three cases at Vashind Police Station (CR Nos. 270/2026, 271/2026, and 275/2026), and one case at Padgha Police Station (CR No. 479/2026).

Police records also uncovered extensive criminal histories for two of the arrested suspects. Vijay Tulshiram Chavan has 18 prior offences registered against him dating back to 2006 across various police stations—including Dehu Road, Lonavala City, Lonavala Rural, Alibag, Karjat, Mangaon, Vadgaon Maval, Saswad, Kulgaon, Nerul, Panvel Taluka, Talegaon Dabhade, and Murbad—under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Additionally, Narayan Raghunath Thombare has one prior case registered against him at Kulgaon Police Station (CR No. 10/2025).

The operation was executed under the guidance of Thane City Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Panjabrao Ugale, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Search-1, Crime) Shekhar Bagde. The detection team was led by Senior Police Inspectors Ajit Shinde of the Kalyan Crime Branch and Rajesh Gajjal of the Ulhasnagar Crime Branch, supported by officers and staff from both units.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/