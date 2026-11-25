Private Company Booked For Illegal Excavation Of 263 Brass Of Soil In Nerul, Non-Payment Of ₹30.84 Lakh Penalty | AI

Navi Mumbai: Nerul police have registered a case against a private company for illegally excavating 263 brass of soil and murum beyond the permitted limit and failing to pay a penalty of Rs 30.84 lakh imposed by the Revenue Department.

Company Exceeded Permitted Excavation Limit

According to police, the company had been granted permission in 2019 to excavate 500 brass of minor minerals at Plot No. 3/3.2 in the SBI Colony area of Sector 13, Nerul. However, a subsequent inspection revealed that the company had excavated 763 brass, exceeding the permitted quantity by 263 brass.

The excess excavation was detected during a panchnama conducted on January 14, 2019, by a team of Revenue Department officials, including the then Circle Officer and Talathi.

Company Failed To Submit Documents

Police said the company was issued a notice by the then Tehsildar on September 27, 2021, directing it to submit documents related to the excavation. While the company submitted records for the permitted 500 brass, it failed to provide any supporting documents for the additional excavation.

The Revenue Department subsequently imposed a penalty of Rs 30.84 lakh on March 28, 2022. However, the company failed to deposit the amount despite repeated notices.

Following this, Anil Yadav, Village Revenue Officer of Belapur Sajja, lodged a complaint with Nerul police.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against the private company in connection with the unauthorised excavation of minor minerals, environmental damage and non-payment of the penalty imposed by the Revenue Department. Further investigation is underway," police said.

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