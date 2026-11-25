Maharashtra's Five Semi-Arid Districts Face Severe And Rapidly Intensifying Flash Droughts, Reveals MANIT Study | AI

Mumbai: Five semi-arid districts in Maharashtra are experiencing the most severe and fastest-intensifying flash droughts, with soil dryness worsening sharply within days, according to a study by the Department of Civil Engineering, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal.

44 Years Of Data Analysed

The study, conducted by Vikas Poonia (corresponding author) and Deepika Yadav, analysed 44 years of data (1981–2024) covering all 36 districts of Maharashtra. Published in 'Physics and Chemistry of the Earth' journal in October 2026, the study identifies Ahilyanagar, Beed, Dharashiv, Sangli and Solapur as the most vulnerable districts.

Unlike conventional droughts, which develop over a season or longer, flash droughts can push fields from normal moisture levels to severe dryness within a few weeks, leaving farmers and water managers little time to respond.

Rapid Soil Moisture Decline

In the five interior districts, dryness worsened by six to nine percentile points every eight days, exceeding nine points in some areas. In comparison, the rate was below six points across most of the state.

“Flash droughts do not give the warning that a slow drought does, because a field can move from normal moisture to severe dryness in a matter of weeks,” said Poonia, Assistant Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, MANIT.

Higher Risk Outside Monsoon

The study found that flash droughts were uncommon during the monsoon, when regular rainfall kept the soil moist. Most districts recorded fewer than two such events during the monsoon months over the 44-year period. Outside the monsoon, however, districts averaged around 20 events, with Solapur, Dharashiv, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg recording more than 25.

The most vulnerable period was the transition from the dry season to the monsoon, when temperatures peak but rainfall has yet to arrive. Several districts experienced their longest flash droughts during this period, with some lasting 30 to 40 days. Dry-season events typically lasted 20 to 25 days.

Coastal Districts Experience Milder Droughts

While wetter eastern districts such as Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Bhandara also experienced flash droughts, their intensity and rate of development were lower than in the semi-arid interior. Coastal districts, including Ratnagiri, Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg, generally experienced milder and slower events because of higher rainfall and humidity.

Rainfall deficit was the main trigger across much of the state, particularly in western and central districts such as Pune, Nashik, Satara, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. High temperatures alone rarely triggered flash droughts, but accelerated drying when they coincided with a prolonged dry spell. This was particularly evident in Wardha, Yavatmal and Nagpur. Around Solapur, rainfall deficit, high temperatures and already-dry soil acted together.

Atmospheric Dryness Accelerates Moisture Loss

As a flash drought develops, soil moisture falls by around 17 percentile points, while the air becomes hotter and drier. This increases the vapour pressure deficit, a measure of how strongly the atmosphere draws moisture from the soil and plants.

“Rain failure is usually what starts a flash drought, but it is heat and dry air on top of that dry spell that decide how bad it gets, which is why monitoring systems in Maharashtra need to watch temperature and soil moisture as closely as they watch rainfall, especially in the weeks before the monsoon arrives,” said Yadav.

Long-Term Drought Trends Emerge

The researchers found significant long-term increases in the frequency of flash droughts in Dharashiv and Washim, while their rate of intensification increased significantly in Solapur and Sindhudurg. Most other districts showed no statistically significant trend.

The findings assume significance as Maharashtra heads into the dry season following a weak monsoon. The 2026 southwest monsoon ended 13% below the long-period average, while drought conditions persisted in parts of the state into October. El Niño is also expected to continue into early 2027.

Researchers Urge Drought Preparedness

“Our study did not look at El Niño, but with El Niño conditions expected to continue into early 2027 after a monsoon that ended well below normal, I would urge district administrations and farmers in these hotspot districts to prepare for the possibility of a hotter, drier run-up to the next monsoon, since that is exactly the window in which we found flash droughts to be most frequent and longest-lasting,” said Poonia.

Early warning through technology

An early-warning mechanism could help farmers and administrations prepare for such events. IIT Bombay's recently launched public portal, KrishiDrought.in, developed by Prof. Karthikeyan Lanka's Ecohydrology group, provides weekly agricultural drought forecasts up to four weeks ahead at the district level.

The portal combines satellite-based soil moisture data, weather records and deep-learning models. By tracking soil moisture alongside rainfall, temperature and atmospheric dryness, it monitors several indicators identified by the MANIT study as important in the development of flash droughts.

The researchers recommend that early-warning systems track these indicators alongside rainfall so that farmers and district administrations can respond before crops and water sources come under stress. They also call for the findings to be incorporated into drought preparedness, water management and climate-resilient farming strategies, particularly in the vulnerable semi-arid interior districts.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/