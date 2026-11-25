6-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From 11th-Floor Window Of Residential Building In Naigaon East | Representational Image

Vasai: A six-year-old boy lost his life after falling from an open window on the 11th floor of a residential building in Naigaon East on Tuesday evening.

Child Climbed Onto Shoe Rack

​The child, identified as Milit Sutar, was playing with a young girl in the corridor outside his family's 11th-floor apartment at Navkar Tower. According to Naigaon police, he climbed onto a shoe rack placed in the passage next to an open window, lost his balance, and fell through the window.

​Relatives quickly took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. Naigaon police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the incident further.

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