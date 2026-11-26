Maharashtra Ranks Second In India Under AgriStack Scheme, Issues Digital Farmer IDs To 1.44 Crore | IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra has secured the second position in the country under the AgriStack scheme, with 1.44 crore farmers in the state already issued a unique digital identity, known as a Farmer ID. Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharne announced the milestone on Thursday and appealed to the remaining eligible farmers across the state to complete their registration at the earliest.

Digital Registration Under AgriStack Scheme

Implemented in accordance with Central Government guidelines, the AgriStack initiative aims to expand digital services in the agricultural sector and ensure the fast, transparent, and effective delivery of government schemes. The state government officially rolled out the scheme following a Government Resolution (GR) issued on October 18, 2024. According to the 2021 Agricultural Census, Maharashtra has 1.71 crore landholding farmers, of which 1.44 crore have been successfully registered so far, while enrolment for the rest is actively underway.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Minister Dattatray Bharane says, "Maharashtra is the first state in India to grant farmer status to women. In this, as you know now, Maharashtra has done this work. For this, I express my gratitude to our CM and both DCMs." https://t.co/K5GV5c7SKx — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2026

Farmer IDs Streamline Access To Schemes

Minister Bharne highlighted that the digital platform links farmers and their land records with Aadhaar, bringing transparency to beneficiary verification and eliminating the need for repeated document submissions to prove land ownership. This streamlined system facilitates easier access to crop insurance, disaster relief compensation, agricultural infrastructure funds, credit schemes, and expert farming advisories. Registration through Common Service Centres (CSCs) commenced on January 21, 2025, and holding a Farmer ID was made mandatory on April 15, 2025, to avail of agricultural government schemes. Reflecting the scheme's wide adoption, 84.60 lakh out of the 85.58 lakh beneficiaries of the recent 24th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Maharashtra possess an AgriStack ID. Furthermore, farmers holding joint land records (7/12 extracts) are also being enrolled with a 'Joint' remark noted in their ownership details.

Digital Crop Surveys And Forest Landholders

Alongside farmer registration, the state has made significant strides in accurate agricultural data collection through digital crop surveys. Initiated on a pilot basis in Kharif 2023 and conducted via the central DCS app under the E-Pik Pahani drive, the survey successfully covered over 3.10 crore plots during the 2026 Kharif season.

To ensure inclusivity, the state is also integrating forest rights (Vanpatta) landholders into the AgriStack network. Out of nearly two lakh forest rights farmers in Maharashtra, the Tribal Development Department has provided data for 1.58 lakh individuals, and 78,000 of them have already completed their registration.

Registration For Exceptional Land Record Cases

Additionally, the government has opened a pathway for farmers facing exceptional or non-standard land record cases. Following recommendations from a committee headed by the Settlement Commissioner and Director of Land Records in Pune, the Revenue Department issued a GR on November 6, 2026. Under the procedural guidelines set in the September 18, 2026 GR, such applications will undergo inspection by the Village Revenue Officer, verification by the Circle Officer, and final approval by the Tehsildar. Once cleared, the data will be forwarded to the Central Project Management Unit, enabling these previously excluded farmers to obtain their Farmer IDs through CSCs just like regular applicants.

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Minister Urges Farmers To Complete Registration

Concluding his appeal, Minister Bharne urged unregistered farmers to visit their nearest 'Aaple Sarkar Seva Kendra' or register online directly via the official portal at https://mhfr.agristack.gov.in/farmer-registry-mh/#/. Farmers seeking further assistance or information have been advised to contact their local agriculture officers.

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