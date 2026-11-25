Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Free Foodgrains For 42.30 Lakh Drought-Hit Farmers Across 33 Districts For Three Months | FPJ file photo

Mumbai: In a relief measure for farmers facing drought conditions, the State government has decided to distribute five kg of free food grains per person every month for three months to 42.30 lakh farmers in 33 districts who are not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) or the APL Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban and Thane districts have been excluded from the scheme.

Eligible beneficiaries will receive three kg of rice and two kg of wheat per person every month. The government will review the situation after three months before deciding whether to extend the scheme.

Currently, around 5.79 crore beneficiaries receive free foodgrains under the NFSA, while 21.60 lakh farmers in 14 suicide-prone districts receive financial assistance of Rs 170 per month under the APL-DBT scheme. The latest decision aims to cover farmer families left out of both schemes.

Foodgrains will be distributed through e-POS machines after biometric authentication for ration cardholders whose Aadhaar seeding has been completed. The government will seek additional foodgrain allocation from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Rs 5,548 crore for Narmada-Tapi project

In another major decision, the Cabinet approved an estimated expenditure of Rs 5,548.04 crore for the Narmada-Tapi river diversion project in Nandurbar district. The project, located in Dhadgaon taluka, is expected to provide irrigation to 26,526 hectares of land in the Narmada basin. Administrative approval has been granted subject to various technical and other conditions.

MPID Act to be amended

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act to expedite the attachment of properties belonging to institutions involved in financial frauds. The amendments provide for separate MPID tribunals at the divisional level and a 90-day timeline for disposal of cases.

Stamp duty and public services reforms

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Maharashtra Stamp Act, increasing stamp duty on gift deeds involving residential or agricultural property transferred to specified family members from Rs 200 to Rs 500. Appeal fees under relevant provisions will increase from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000. The deadline for applying for a stamp duty refund has also been extended from six months to one year.

It also cleared amendments to the Maharashtra Right to Public Services Act, 2015, to fix accountability for delays in delivering notified services. The proposed changes include penalties for erring officials, clearer information on the three-tier appeal mechanism and an auto-appeal facility for online applicants, subject to their consent.

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