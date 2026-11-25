Bhiwandi Shawarma Food Poisoning Cases Rise To 74; Overcrowded Govt Hospital Struggles To Accommodate Patients |

Bhiwandi: The number of people affected by food poisoning after consuming shawarma from A.K. Shawarma near Vanjarpatti Naka in Bhiwandi has risen to 74, medical officials at the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Government Sub-District Hospital confirmed on Wednesday evening

The rising number of patients has put the spotlight on the city's healthcare infrastructure and raised serious questions about the functioning of the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The incident is particularly concerning as 107 people had suffered food poisoning after consuming shawarma in the city just five months ago. The recurrence of a similar incident has raised concerns over the effectiveness of food safety inspections and enforcement measures.

100-bed hospital struggles to accommodate patients

The sudden influx of patients has put considerable pressure on IGM Hospital which has a sanctioned capacity of 100 beds. With around 150 to 200 patients already undergoing treatment at the hospital, adequate beds were not available for the newly admitted patients. Consequently, mattresses had to be laid on the floor in one of the wards to accommodate them.

A significant number of children are also reportedly among those admitted to the hospital.

Patients complain of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever

According to information, several people who consumed shawarma from A.K. Shawarma near Vanjarpatti Naka on Monday night began experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and nausea. Some also developed fever.

IGM Hospital Superintendent Dr. Madhavi Pendhare said that Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation hospitals are not admitting patients, resulting in an additional burden on IGM Hospital. The hospital is already treating patients beyond its designated bed capacity. Despite the shortage of beds and the rising patient load, the hospital administration is making efforts to provide treatment to all patients.

Initially, 17 people were admitted to IGM Hospital for treatment. The number increased to 46 by Tuesday night and reached 74 by Wednesday evening. All the affected patients are currently undergoing treatment at the government hospital.

IGM Hospital Medical Officer Dr Izahar confirmed that 74 patients had been reported. He said blood samples and some samples of vomit had been sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital at Kalwa in Thane for laboratory testing. The exact cause of the illness will be established after the reports are received.

Civic body launches crackdown on illegal food stalls

Following the incident the municipal corporation and police launched action against unauthorised food stalls and outlets across the city on Wednesday morning.

A case has been registered against the operator of the concerned shawarma outlet at Nizampura Police Station under relevant provisions of food safety laws and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police are investigating the matter.

BNCMC ward officer Girish Ghoshtkar said the illegal stall was demolished with the help of a JCB machine. He added that action against unauthorised food outlets would continue.

Saeed Chivne ward officer of Prabhag Samiti-II, said a large-scale drive had been carried out against illegal roadside food stalls from Kacheri Pada to Shanti Nagar. He said Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar had directed all ward officers to take strict action against unauthorised food businesses and that the crackdown was underway.

Daily inspections ordered between 6 pm and 10 pm

Meanwhile, taking serious note of the recent food poisoning incidents, Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar has ordered a special inspection drive across all municipal wards.

Under the directive, food stalls, roadside vendors and shops selling chicken, mutton and fish will be inspected daily between 6 pm and 10 pm until further orders.

The inspection drive will cover stalls selling vada pav, pani puri, Chinese food, shawarma, kebabs, biryani, fast food, tea and snacks. Officials will particularly examine hygiene standards, food storage and handling practices, and compliance with food safety regulations.

The civic administration has also flagged the sale of food items in the open, operation of outlets without mandatory licences, commercial use of domestic LPG cylinders and unsafe gas connections.

Meat shops will be scrutinised for keeping meat exposed, unhygienic cutting and storage practices, and dumping blood and other biological waste on roads and public spaces. Action will also be taken against those dumping garbage and wastewater in public areas.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Balkrishna Shirsagar said officials from the encroachment removal, health and sanitation, fire brigade, FDA, and market and licensing departments would jointly participate in the drive. Police assistance would be sought wherever necessary.

Ward officers have been directed to submit daily action reports, along with photographs of removed encroachments, to the commissioner's office by 11 am the following day. The commissioner has warned that officials responsible for negligence or delays will be held accountable. Department heads may also face responsibility if another food poisoning incident occurs due to the sale of unhygienic food.

Previous incident raises questions over enforcement

The latest incident comes close on the heels of a major food poisoning outbreak in Bhiwandi in June, when 107 people reportedly fell ill after consuming shawarma.

Despite assurances of strict action following that incident, another large-scale outbreak has occurred in the city. The recurrence has raised questions about regular inspections, food quality standards, sanitation at food outlets and the enforcement of food safety regulations.

The key question is whether the municipal corporation and the FDA will go beyond post-incident crackdowns and establish a sustained monitoring mechanism to prevent unsafe food from reaching consumers.

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