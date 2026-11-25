Ghansoli Residents Observe Shutdown Against CIDCO Demolition, Demand Protection Of 15,500 Structures |

Navi mumbai: Residents of Ghansoli observed a shutdown on Wednesday in protest against CIDCO's demolition action against an unauthorised building in Sector 16, demanding protection of 15,500 structures across Navi Mumbai. The protestors also announced plans to form a collective of affected residents and organise a morcha against CIDCO's action in the coming days.

Residents Participate In Shutdown

The shutdown was called by the Sai Devasthan Sanstha of Ghansoli village and received a response from residents. A meeting held as part of the protest witnessed the participation of villagers, residents from various parts of Navi Mumbai and social workers, who questioned CIDCO's approach towards buildings that have been occupied for several years.

Raising slogans such as “Save our homes, save our buildings and save 15,500 structures”, residents said CIDCO's action had triggered fear among thousands of families who faced the threat of losing their homes. They demanded that the authorities protect their homes rather than take coercive action against residents.

Questions Raised Over Demolitions

Social worker Vaibhav Naik questioned why CIDCO was demolishing buildings that had been standing for eight to ten years, despite people having lived in them for years. He pointed out that a few days ago, CIDCO had demolished an eight-year-old building, while another building that was nearly 10 years old was also demolished before Diwali.

“People have been living in these buildings for years. They were provided with water and electricity connections. If these buildings were illegal, why was their construction allowed in the first place? How can the residents be held responsible? People invested their savings and made these buildings their homes. For many residents, water and electricity connections also served as address proof. The authorities turned a blind eye when these structures came up but are now taking action against the people living in them,” Naik said.

Call For United Movement

He appealed to citizens to unite against such action and said that if CIDCO initiated similar demolitions in the future, residents from across Navi Mumbai should come together and respond through democratic means. He stressed that the issue concerned people's homes and rights and required a united movement.

Residents said they were now planning to form an organised group representing affected families and would soon take out a morcha to raise their demands against CIDCO. They said a collective platform was necessary to ensure that the concerns of residents from different parts of Navi Mumbai were heard.

During the meeting, residents also questioned why CIDCO had failed to act when these buildings were being constructed and how basic amenities such as water and electricity were provided to them. They questioned the rationale behind the current action when residents had been paying for various facilities and services.

Social worker Vaibhav Naik, corporator Ganesh Sankpal, social worker Deepak Patil, Ghansoli villagers and residents from various parts of Navi Mumbai attended the meeting in large numbers.

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