66% Of Complaints Against Major BMC Hospitals Remain Unresolved Seven Months After MARG Portal Launch |

Mumbai: Nearly two-thirds of grievances registered against major hospitals run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) remain unresolved, with 73 of the 110 complaints (66.4%) pending, exposing gaps in the civic body's hospital-level grievance redressal mechanism. HBT Medical College and Dr RN Cooper Hospital account for the highest number of pending complaints at 21, followed by Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (LTMG), Sion, with 16, according to hospital-wise data from the MARG grievance portal.

MARG Portal Launched In April

The figures come seven months after the BMC launched its MARG (Management and Redressal of Grievances) portal on April 22, 2026, to centralise complaint registration, monitoring and resolution. Inaugurated by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, the platform integrates complaints received through channels such as the BMC website, 1916 helpline, MyBMC app and WhatsApp chatbot. It also provides for time-bound resolution and escalation of unresolved complaints to senior officials.

The hospital-wise breakup of 240 complaints across three categories — major, peripheral and special hospitals — shows that only 37 of the 110 complaints against major hospitals were closed, while 73 remain pending. Besides Cooper and LTMG, Nair Hospital Dental College has five pending complaints, KEM Hospital has one and BYL Nair Charitable Hospital has one.

Sion Hospital Records Zero Disposal

Cooper Hospital has 21 unresolved complaints out of 51 received, while LTMG Hospital has 16 pending out of 16 received, with none recorded as closed.

As per the data available from BMC, peripheral hospitals have recorded a considerably better disposal rate. Of 114 complaints received, 96 were closed and 18 remain pending, translating into a pendency rate of 15.8%. M W Desai Hospital has the highest pending count in this category at six, followed by Rajawadi Hospital with three.

Special Hospitals Record Lower Pendency

Special hospitals recorded two pending complaints out of 16 received, a pendency rate of 12.5%, according to the category summary. Kasturba Hospital for Infectious Diseases accounts for two pending complaints in the hospital-wise table.

Another concern is the high number of complaints classified as invalid. Of the 240 grievances recorded across major, peripheral and special hospitals, 104 (43.3%) were marked invalid. However, the data did not disclose not why complaints were marked invalid.

According to officials, major complaints included shortages of medicines, non-functional diagnostic equipment, delays in treatment, staff shortages, overcrowding and poor sanitation.

However, the health department received overall 565 complaints of which 229 closed and 288 grievances are pending. Meanwhile, 175 grievances termed invalid.

Calls and messages sent to Prajakta Lavangare-Verma, Additional Municipal Commissioner (City), seeking her response on the large number of pending health grievances, went unanswered.

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