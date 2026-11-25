Navi Mumbai International Airport | File

Mumbai: The newly constructed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has crossed the 4-million passenger mark, recording 41.01 lakh travellers in its first 11 months. The figures highlighted a sharp gap between current footfall and the greenfield facility's initial capacity of 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

Domestic Traffic Dominates Passenger Footfall

According to the data released by Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited (NMIAL), the passenger traffic remained overwhelmingly domestic. Of the 41.01 lakh cumulative flyers recorded up to November 25, 4.08 lakh were domestic travellers, while international passengers accounted for just 12,569 – roughly 0.3% of total traffic. Arrivals and departures were nearly evenly split at 2,023,241 and 2,078,168, respectively.

Commencing operations on December 25 last year, NMIA has processed an average of approximately 3.73 lakh passengers per month – translating to an annualised run rate of roughly 4.47 million passengers – just over 22% of its Phase-1 passenger handling ceiling.

IndiGo Dominates Flight Operations

The airport recorded 31,043 flight movements, including 30,940 domestic and 103 international flights. India’s largest airline according to market share, IndiGo, remained the largest operator out of NMIA with 24,777 movements – accounting for nearly 80% of all commercial passenger flights. Akasa Air followed with 3,125 movements and Air India Express with 2,955, while regional carriers Fly91 and Star Air recorded 132 and 54 movements, respectively. The airport also saw 1,092 general aviation or chartered flight movements.

"Crossing the 4 million passenger threshold ahead of our first anniversary is a testament to the trust our passengers and airline partners have placed in NMIA. In less than a year, we have not only built a state-of-the-art facility but have also seamlessly integrated it into the regional and global aviation network. This milestone is just the beginning of our journey to redefine air travel in the MMR,” said an NMIA Spokesperson.

Operational Challenges Slow Passenger Growth

While the operator, Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), hailed the milestone as evidence of rapid integration into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) aviation ecosystem, operational records point to hurdles behind the gradual ramp-up in passenger volumes, particularly on the international front. Aviation analysts noted that NMIA began operations with restricted operating hours and 23 daily departures before transitioning to round-the-clock operations in February 2026.

More critically, the planned migration of international capacity from Mumbai's saturated Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has faced pushback. Although NMIA launched its maiden international route to Abu Dhabi via Air India Express in July 2026, airlines have resisted proposals by Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) to shift hundreds of weekly international flights to Navi Mumbai ahead of the redevelopment of CSMIA's Terminal 1.

Despite modest passenger utilisation relative to its 20-MPPA threshold – and its long-term master plan capacity of 90 MPPA – NMIA has recorded steady traction in air freight and route expansion. It handled 40,868 metric tonnes of cargo as of November 15, 2026, against an initial annual capacity of 0.5 million metric tonnes. This comprises 31,652 tonnes of international freight and 9,216 tonnes of domestic cargo across 18 freighter airlines serving 24 global hubs, including Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Singapore. Until October 31, the airport recorded 664.47 tonnes of pharmaceutical exports.

Notably, NMIA will expand its network to 45 domestic destinations under its Winter 2026 schedule, adding nine routes, including Guwahati, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Darbhanga, Jalgaon, Sindhudurg and Agatti (via Goa-MOPA). It is also set to inaugurate its second international route to Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah from December 15, which Akasa Air will shift from CSMIA.

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