Western Railway To Revive Rail Coach Restaurant At Borivali Station, Eyes ₹2.065 Crore In Non-Fare Revenue | X @DhanbadKiTrain

Mumbai: Western Railway is set to bring back the rail coach restaurant at Borivali station, turning an old passenger coach into a dining destination for commuters and visitors. The proposed facility, to be developed in the station's east-side circulating area, will offer a mix of railway nostalgia and modern dining, including a rooftop seating arrangement.

Five-Year Contract Awarded

The railway administration has awarded a five-year contract to M/s Namah Enterprises, which is expected to generate around ₹2.065 crore in Non-Fare Revenue (NFR) during the contract period. The move is part of Western Railway's efforts to generate additional revenue by putting its existing assets to commercial use beyond their conventional railway functions. Unlike regular food stalls at stations, the refurbished coach is expected to offer a dedicated dining space for passengers as well as people from the surrounding neighbourhood.

The restaurant is expected to serve multiple cuisines, local delicacies, snacks, hot and cold beverages, combo meals and à-la-carte options. Packed food will also be available, catering to commuters looking for quick meals as well as families and visitors seeking a place to dine and socialise. Its location in the east-side circulating area is expected to make it accessible to both railway users and the general public.

For Western Railway, the project is not just about adding another food outlet but also about tapping the commercial potential of railway land and retired rolling stock. By converting an old passenger coach into a public amenity, the administration aims to diversify its revenue sources while offering commuters a different dining experience. The reintroduction of the facility at Borivali is expected to add a new attraction to one of Mumbai's busiest suburban railway stations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/